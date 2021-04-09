Russia, China team up to peddle insane U.S. COVID lab theory

PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The Cold War could return with a vengeance, and the United States’ main adversaries are dusting off some old-fashioned Soviet tactics.

Russian and Chinese government officials recently joined together to publicly accuse the United States of creating biological weapons near their borders and to suggest the Americans are responsible for creating COVID-19.

Speaking Thursday to the Russian daily Kommersant, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of Russia, mentionned: “I suggest that you pay attention to the fact that biological laboratories under American control are developing in leaps and bounds all over the world. And – by a strange coincidence – mainly near the Russian and Chinese borders.

Patrushev, who was previously director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) – the main successor organization of the Soviet KGB – added that “disease outbreaks not characteristic of these regions” have been recorded in areas adjacent to these so-called bio- laboratories. He then openly accused the United States of developing biological weapons at these facilities.

Like clockwork, Russian state media echoed and broadcast Patrushev’s accusations against the United States But this time they were accompanied by an official statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao, who tweeted: “American bio-military activities are neither transparent, nor secure, nor justified. In Ukraine alone, the United States has set up 16 biological laboratories. Why does the United States need so many labs all over the world? What activities are carried out in these laboratories, including the one at Fort Detrick? “

Russian state media brace for war ‘against the West’

Zhao voiced the same accusations during an official press briefing, where he identified Russia as his source on the matter. “I noticed that Russia recently questioned the United States again about their military and biological activities at Fort Detrick and in Ukraine,” Zhao said. “Other countries have also expressed similar concerns.”

The unsubstantiated allegations against the United States and Ukraine come at a particularly opportune time for Putin, who recently intensified Kremlin efforts to absorb the Donbass region. In February of this year, the Russian President promised this “[The Kremlin] will never turn [its] back on the Donbass, no matter what. “

The story continues

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik, doubled down on promoting Russia’s takeover of eastern Ukraine, with urges for “Mother Russia” to “bring the Donbass home”. By portraying Ukraine as a threat to Russia’s national security and alleging its involvement in the production of deadly biological weapons, the Kremlin is able to further justify its increasingly aggressive posture towards its coveted neighboring territory. .

Just as Trump had contributed to an outbreak of violence against Asian Americans by labeling COVID-19 a “Chinese virus” and by spreading unsubstantiated claims that the virus was made in a Wuhan laboratory, opponents in the United States have attempted to cultivate this type of hostility against America on a global scale. Both Russia and China stand to gain from blaming the pandemic on the United States, and if Ukraine can theoretically be involved as well, so much the better for the Kremlin.

This is not the first time that Russia has claimed that the United States is creating and spreading deadly diseases around the world. In 1992, Russia perpetuated a KGB disinformation campaign that falsely claimed that the virus that caused AIDS was the product of biological weapons experiments conducted by the United States. During the 2014 Ebola epidemic- 2016 in West Africa, Russian propaganda outlets spread conspiracy theories that the virus was created by the United States in collaboration with Britain and South Africa.

There is another common denominator in these disinformation tactics: in addition to accusing the United States of engaging in global biological warfare, the Kremlin simultaneously positions itself as a lone savior.

“[Russia] saved Africa from Ebola ”, Olga Skabeeva of Russian state television 60 minutes proudly declared last month. While trying to discredit the COVID-19 vaccines created by Western countries, Russian state media have often hailed “Sputnik V” as the best coronavirus vaccine in the world, even as disturbing news about the vaccine from Russian manufacturing continue. emerge.

To overcome the suspension of disbelief and promote the idea that the United States is capable of the worst abuses against humanity, Russian propagandists are now resorting to an all-too-familiar dehumanization tactic: to paint America as a super -mean.

“[Americans] don’t even have the word ‘soulfulness’ in English, ”RT’s Margarita Simonyan recently proclaimed on Russian television. “We are moving. They are not like us.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.