Russia, China Extend Influence In Middle East With COVID-19 Vaccines

The Russian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are adopted by many countries in the Middle East – not just by those hostile to the United States, but also by their allies.

Qatar, Oman and Kuwait have purchased vaccines from the United States, claiming their rate of effectiveness is higher, and Iraq has ordered vaccines from AstraZeneca in the UK and Pfizer in the US.

But the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Egypt and Turkey have signed up for vaccines from Moscow and Beijing by purchasing US vaccines as well, while Iran and the Palestinian Authority rely solely on vaccines. Russian and Chinese.

Iran’s economy has struggled since the United States reimposed sanctions against former President Donald Trump and the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a diktat against the use of American vaccines and British. Sputnik V was approved under Special Emergency Use Authorization and Iran started deployment Tuesday.

In the most important publicity photos, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan both posted pictures of themselves receiving their respective Chinese vaccines.

Over the past decade, Russia and China have slowly reduced American influence in the Middle East by signing lucrative arms deals, investing commercially, supporting enemies of the United States in diplomatic forums and – in the case of Russia – by actively intervening in the armed conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Now some analysts say Russia and China are keen to use vaccines in soft power games to present themselves as benign science leaders and expand their influence and prestige in a post-COVID-19 regional order.

Vaccine diplomacy

In recent years, Russia has strengthened a once weakened position in the region by supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war and reaffirming its relations with Israel by tacitly allowing it to bomb suspected Iranian assets in Syria.

He intervened in the Libyan civil war to support the renegade of the East, General Khalifa Haftar – who is also supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates – in his fight against the government of national accord recognized by the UN.

China, meanwhile, has signed trade deals with Egypt in recent years, backed Iran against the United States on sanctions, and pledged millions of aid and reconstruction to Syria.

Coronavirus vaccines, experts say, are Moscow and Beijing’s new tool to draw the Middle East deeper into their sphere of influence.

Sami Nader, an expert on the region who has visited China on several occasions and followed the expansion of its trade relations with Arab countries, said that China’s engagement in the region has increased significantly over the years. Last 10 years.

“He is now offering a helping hand to the people of the Middle East to win hearts and minds,” Nader said. “Remember that China buys all of its oil from the Gulf and must have excellent relations, especially with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.”

He noted that for Russia, however, “it’s a different ball game as it intervenes militarily in the region.”

“It is much more important for them to present themselves as a humanitarian actor. They have blood on their hands… They don’t want to be seen as a country that just supports dictators.

While the UAE has so far received a total of three million doses of the Chinese vaccine, Turkey has agreed to purchase 50 million.

Last month, China announced that it would be part of the deployment of COVAX – a global initiative to provide vaccines to developing countries – unlike Russia.

Both, however, seem more focused on markets that can pay. Their vaccines are now being considered by European countries which say Pfizer and OxfordAstrezena let them down delaying the supply of vaccines.

Public relations battle

While the vaccines manufactured by the American companies Pfizer and Moderna are rated at around 95% effectiveness and have completed their third phase of clinical trials, doubts have been expressed about the effectiveness of Russia’s Sputnik V, as well as Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac.

A study published in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, stated that Sputnik V had a 92 percent efficiency rate, but the third phase of clinical trials is not complete.

Interim results from the phase three trial of Chinese vaccines in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, by contrast, varied considerably.

Yanzhong Huang, senior researcher for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, said that while Chinese vaccines could prove to be effective, the interim results of the third phase of the trial have caused confusion.

“Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm has announced an efficacy rate of 79% for its vaccine,” Huang said. “The UAE said their trials found an 86% success rate.”

He added: “Turkey is administering the other Chinese vaccine through Sinovac. They said it was found to be 91% effective, but Brazil revised Sinovac’s effectiveness to 50%. These results are confusing and raise questions about actual effectiveness. “

Chinese state media have written dozens of articles to counter the doubts raised in the Western press about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines – touting the benefits of Sinopharm and Sinovacs vaccine’s easy transport and storage requirements.

Chinese health experts have been quoted in local media accusing Pfizer of prioritizing Western countries by developing a vaccine that required ultra-cold chain storage facilities that developing countries lack.

Chinese vaccines, on the other hand, can be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, normal refrigerator temperatures.

These experts also pointed out that the Chinese vaccines were produced with “mature technology,” a dig into the experimental nature of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Chinese vaccines were created using more traditional technology that uses killed viral particles to expose the body’s immune system to the virus, which prompts it to produce antibodies.

In comparison, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use new mRNA technology that allows for faster production. It injects part of the genetic code of the coronavirus into the body, prompting it to make viral proteins and training the immune system to fight contagion.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said China will make its vaccines a global ‘public good’, suggesting an attempt to use them to present a more positive narrative around a pandemic first reported in the city. Chinese from Wuhan.

“Affordable worldwide”

While the cost of Chinese vaccines is still unclear, Russia praised the relatively low costs of its vaccines – which can also be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for the global production and distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine, has confirmed the cost to Al Jazeera.

“The price of Sputnik V is less than $ 10 per hit, which makes it affordable worldwide,” said a senior RDIF official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is cheaper than American vaccines, which are priced between $ 20 and $ 33, but more expensive than the British Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which costs just $ 4 per injection.

A woman is assessed before receiving a COVID vaccine at St Paul’s Church in Abu Dhabi, UAE [Khushnum Bhandari/Reuters]

‘Deepen Confidence’

Polina Vasilenko, an independent Russian analyst, told Al Jazeera that – unlike the United States – Russia has the capacity to negotiate with almost any country in the Middle East.

“Russia’s vaccine policy has become a contribution to deepening trust with permanent partners in the region,” she said.

She added that preparations were underway for the transfer of technology to establish Sputnik V production in Turkey and Egypt, as well as to conduct clinical trials in Saudi Arabia.

The Palestinians are another big beneficiary of the Russian vaccine. Although Israel is leading the race to vaccinate its people, it only recently sent 2,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to be administered to Palestinians in the occupied territories.

But the Palestinian Authority has reportedly already received 10,000 doses of Sputnik V and is expected to receive 50,000 more soon.

The war-torn and cash-strapped Syria is still awaiting a final response from Russia on whether it can provide the vaccine for free.