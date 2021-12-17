Russia calls for new comprehensive security agreement with NATO

NATO officials said on Friday that Russia’s proposals were unacceptable in their demands for veto power over now independent countries that were once part of the Soviet Union and the Soviet bloc. They stressed their openness to diplomatic dialogue on Russia’s security concerns, but said any discussion would also include NATO’s security concerns regarding Russian missile deployments, satellite testing and disinformation efforts. .

Officials also suggested that if Russia makes another major military incursion into Ukraine, as it appears to be planning, NATO would strongly consider moving more troops to allied countries bordering Ukraine, such as Poland and countries Baltic Sea, because of the “strategic depth” against Russia that Ukraine now provides would be damaged or lost.

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has voiced some of the demands more widely in recent weeks. But this formal Russian offer on Friday to defuse tensions on the Ukrainian border followed a video call between President Biden and Mr. Putin on December 7. After the call, Mr Biden said he was ready to hear from the Russians.

Russian officials said diplomats forwarded the proposal to Karen Donfried, the State Department’s deputy secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, on Wednesday during Moscow meetings. Subsequently, Ms Donfried said in a video statement that she would relay the ideas to Washington as well as to NATO allies during a stopover this week in Brussels.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement last week that Moscow was seeking a “legal and binding” document prohibiting further NATO expansion eastward into Europe. The Russian proposal took the form of a draft NATO declaration.

“The member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization accept the obligation to exclude further NATO expansion to Ukraine and other states,” suggests the text as an acceptable guarantee for the Russia.

The request is in direct contradiction to NATO’s “open door” policy, reiterated this week. The NATO chief met with the Ukrainian president on Thursday and signaled support for the Western military alliance by echoing an earlier pledge to provide Ukraine with a path to NATO membership. However, NATO did not pledge the weapons and other essential military support that Ukraine sought to deter or counter a possible Russian incursion.