Russia calls for new comprehensive security agreement with NATO
KYIV, Ukraine – Russia on Friday demanded that the United States and its allies cease all military activity in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in a sweeping proposal that would establish a Cold War-like security deal , a goal that is unlikely to be achieved but poses a challenge to diplomatic efforts to defuse a military standoff along the Russian-Ukrainian border.
The Russian proposal came in the form of a draft treaty suggesting that NATO should offer written guarantees that it would not extend further east towards Russia and stop all military activities in the former Soviet republics, a vast strip of now independent states stretching from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei A. Ryabkov presented the details of the proposal in public for the first time on Friday during a video conference in Moscow, amid a build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border that Western officials have interpreted as a threat of invasion.
The demands went well beyond the current conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. And most of them were aimed not at Ukraine, which is threatened by the build-up of troops, but at the United States and Ukraine’s other Western allies.
They included a request from NATO that it would not specifically offer membership to Ukraine. NATO officials on Friday dismissed the Russian proposal as baseless and stressed that NATO countries are unlikely to formally exclude a future membership of the countries of Eastern Europe.
The proposal highlighted very different views in the United States and Russia on military tensions over Ukraine. Russia insisted that the West instigated the crisis by instilling anti-Russian sentiment in Ukraine and supplying weapons. Ryabkov called the confrontation in Ukraine a critical threat to Russian security.
The United States and its European allies, on the other hand, claim that Russia sparked the security crisis by recently deploying tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border.
In a statement Thursday evening, NATO called on Russia to “defuse the escalation, continue diplomatic channels and honor its international commitments.” NATO reiterated its support for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and for Kiev’s right to choose its own alliances.
“Any new aggression against Ukraine would have huge consequences and would have a high price tag, ”the statement said, echoing a similar and coordinated statement earlier Thursday from the European Union.
NATO officials said on Friday that Russia’s proposals were unacceptable in their demands for veto power over now independent countries that were once part of the Soviet Union and the Soviet bloc. They stressed their openness to diplomatic dialogue on Russia’s security concerns, but said any discussion would also include NATO’s security concerns regarding Russian missile deployments, satellite testing and disinformation efforts. .
Officials also suggested that if Russia makes another major military incursion into Ukraine, as it appears to be planning, NATO would strongly consider moving more troops to allied countries bordering Ukraine, such as Poland and countries Baltic Sea, because of the “strategic depth” against Russia that Ukraine now provides would be damaged or lost.
Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has voiced some of the demands more widely in recent weeks. But this formal Russian offer on Friday to defuse tensions on the Ukrainian border followed a video call between President Biden and Mr. Putin on December 7. After the call, Mr Biden said he was ready to hear from the Russians.
Russian officials said diplomats forwarded the proposal to Karen Donfried, the State Department’s deputy secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, on Wednesday during Moscow meetings. Subsequently, Ms Donfried said in a video statement that she would relay the ideas to Washington as well as to NATO allies during a stopover this week in Brussels.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement last week that Moscow was seeking a “legal and binding” document prohibiting further NATO expansion eastward into Europe. The Russian proposal took the form of a draft NATO declaration.
“The member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization accept the obligation to exclude further NATO expansion to Ukraine and other states,” suggests the text as an acceptable guarantee for the Russia.
The request is in direct contradiction to NATO’s “open door” policy, reiterated this week. The NATO chief met with the Ukrainian president on Thursday and signaled support for the Western military alliance by echoing an earlier pledge to provide Ukraine with a path to NATO membership. However, NATO did not pledge the weapons and other essential military support that Ukraine sought to deter or counter a possible Russian incursion.
By demanding a written guarantee from NATO, Russian officials, including Mr Putin, have touched the beginning of post-Cold War history, describing what they see as betrayal on the part of the Russian Federation. West in 1990.
They claim that NATO expanded east in the following years despite verbal assurances from then-Secretary of State James Baker to Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev that it would not be the case.
Understanding the escalating tensions over Ukraine
The deal was never put in writing, and Mr Baker later said Russian officials had misinterpreted his comment, which only applied to the territory of the former East Germany. Mr Gorbachev has, in interviews, confirmed that verbal assurances only come into the discussions on East Germany.
The new Russian proposal has revealed other historical grievances. He demanded that NATO withdraw the military infrastructure placed in Eastern European states after 1997, the date of an agreement signed between Russia and NATO that Moscow now wants as a starting point for a new security treaty.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry previously asked NATO to formally repeal a 2008 pledge, known as the Budapest Declaration, that Ukraine and Georgia would be welcome to the alliance. the NATO chief invoked this statement after meeting with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Thursday, saying the offer is still valid.
The ministry also called for a commitment from NATO countries not to deploy offensive weapons on states neighboring Russia, including non-alliance countries, a reference to Ukraine. And the proposal suggested a ban on military exercises for strengths of more than one brigade in an area along both sides of Russia’s western border, an issue that would resolve the current military build-up near Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry also called for the resumption of regular military-to-military dialogue with the United States and NATO, which was interrupted after the onset of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. And it called on the United States to announce a moratorium on the deployment of short and medium-range missiles in Europe.
Analysts have expressed concern over Russian demands, saying they appear to be setting up talks between Russia and the West on such “security guarantees” if they fail.
In addition, they say, negotiating such extensive new security arrangements would most likely take several months, if it can be accomplished. Mr Putin may have to decide sooner whether or not to proceed with an invasion, as troops currently garrisoned at temporary sites near the Ukrainian border cannot remain there indefinitely.
The latest demands reinforced the idea that Mr Putin seemed prepared to take ever greater risks to force the West to take Russia’s security concerns seriously and respond to historic grievances largely ignored for decades.
Ukrainian officials have suggested that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August helped precipitate the crisis by signaling the waning US resolve for overseas engagements, which emboldened the Kremlin. The Biden administration has pledged to remain engaged on the international stage and has said it intends to mend strained relations under President Donald J. Trump. US officials have always said they are determined to support Ukrainian sovereignty.
Mr. Putin has approach open recognition that he is using military force to force the West to negotiate, although his spokesperson has denied it. Mr. Putin said Western countries realize that Russia is serious about “red lines” linked to NATO forces near its borders.
“Our recent warnings have indeed been heard and are having some effect,” he told a gathering of Russian diplomats in November. “Tensions have mounted. “
Andrew E. Kramer reported from Kiev, Ukraine, and Steven Erlanger reported from Brussels.
Source link