Russia calls for “concerted efforts” to follow the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter

Sergey Lavrov told delegates that broad cooperation at the United Nations was “particularly relevant now, as the number of issues on the international agenda increases.”

The range of cross-border threats is widening everywhere, he said, and “the power-is-good approach is being applied, in place of international law, with increasing frequency. There is no consensus among the ruling powers as to the principles of the world order ”.

For Russia, he said, it was “obvious that threats and challenges can only be tackled effectively through concerted efforts, in strict compliance with universally recognized norms of international law; above all, the aims and principles of A Charter. “

The UN must unleash its “full potential”

He said the UN itself should play a “central coordinating role in world politics, fully unleashing its potential for universal multilateralism and legitimacy.”

He said there had been many recent attempts to “diminish” the role of the UN, or make it a “malleable tool” to promote selfish national interests.

He criticized what he called the concept of a “rules-based order” which “the West is persistently introducing into political discourse, as opposed to international law”.

Russian Federation – Foreign Minister addresses UN general debate (FR)

Lavrov said the recent US proposal for a “Summit for Democracy” was more “in the spirit of a cold war, as it declares a new ideological crusade against all dissidents.” He said it contradicted President Biden’s call to stop dividing the world into opposing blocs.

He criticized the United States and its Western allies for not tolerating any dissent on what constitutes democratic consensus and called on the United States not to impose its “development model” on others, arguing that the Order based on the rules were “based on double standards”.

He said that the use of unilateral sanctions and restrictions by countries undermined the prerogatives of the security Council and the UN-centric architecture that was shaped in the aftermath of World War II, which has “repeatedly proven its reliability as an insurance against dire scenarios in the face of global challenges. The world needs unity rather than a new division, he said.

“Russia strongly pleads for the rejection of any confrontation and stereotypes, to unite efforts to solve the key tasks of development,” added the veteran diplomat.

He called on the Security Council to reform, to adapt “to the reality of the polycentric world order by expanding it with increased representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America”, and to take “real collective action”.

P5 summit call

He noted President Putin’s proposal to convene a summit of the five permanent members of the Council – China, France, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom – for “a frank discussion on global stability issues” .

All countries, he said, are in the same boat with common interests and must ensure that “the boat stays afloat safely on the waves of world politics.”

By working together despite differences, and for the common good, it should be possible to fulfill the honorable mission of the United Nations, to save this present generation “from the scourge of war and future generations too, from war, from hunger. and disease, build a more peaceful, stable and democratic future for all. In conclusion, let me suggest a hashtag, #UNCharterIsOurRules.