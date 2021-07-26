World
Russia blocks 49 websites linked to Navalny – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian media regulator blocked 49 websites linked to jailed prisoners Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his ally said on Monday, as pressure mounts on the opposition leader’s movement ahead of the autumn legislative elections.
Navalny, president Vladimir Poutine‘s most vocal internal critic, was arrested in January after returning to Russia after months of treatment in Germany for nerve poisoning he attributes to the Kremlin.
He was then jailed for two and a half years on old fraud charges and his organizations were banned as “extremists”, barring members and sponsors from running in the parliamentary elections in September.
“By decision of the attorney general’s office, 49 websites were blocked simultaneously,” said Leonid, a key collaborator at Navalny. Volkov said Monday on his Telegram channel.
The blocked websites include Navalny’s main website, its Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) website, key allies websites and Navalny regional offices which were disbanded earlier this year.
AFP journalists said Navalny’s website was not available in Russia.
“The Night of the Long Knives,” Volkov wrote in reference to a bloody purge of military and political rivals launched by Adolf Hitler in Germany.
Volkov said the only website that was not blocked by state censorship was “Smart Voting,” which is dedicated to a strategy proposed by Navalny to support candidates best positioned to defeat politicians linked to the Kremlin in elections.
This tactic saw the decision United Russia Party lose a certain number of seats in the last local elections.
AFP contacted the Roskomnadzor media watchdog for comments.
Navalny, president Vladimir Poutine‘s most vocal internal critic, was arrested in January after returning to Russia after months of treatment in Germany for nerve poisoning he attributes to the Kremlin.
He was then jailed for two and a half years on old fraud charges and his organizations were banned as “extremists”, barring members and sponsors from running in the parliamentary elections in September.
“By decision of the attorney general’s office, 49 websites were blocked simultaneously,” said Leonid, a key collaborator at Navalny. Volkov said Monday on his Telegram channel.
The blocked websites include Navalny’s main website, its Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) website, key allies websites and Navalny regional offices which were disbanded earlier this year.
AFP journalists said Navalny’s website was not available in Russia.
“The Night of the Long Knives,” Volkov wrote in reference to a bloody purge of military and political rivals launched by Adolf Hitler in Germany.
Volkov said the only website that was not blocked by state censorship was “Smart Voting,” which is dedicated to a strategy proposed by Navalny to support candidates best positioned to defeat politicians linked to the Kremlin in elections.
This tactic saw the decision United Russia Party lose a certain number of seats in the last local elections.
AFP contacted the Roskomnadzor media watchdog for comments.