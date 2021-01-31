World
Russia arrests more than 4,700 in large protests supporting opposition leader Alexei Navalny – Times of India
MOSCOW: chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin, tens of thousands took to the streets on Sunday Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, continuing the nationwide protests that rocked the Kremlin. More than 4,700 people have been arrested by police, according to a monitoring group, and some have been beaten.
Russian authorities have made massive efforts to stem the tide of protests after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country last weekend in the biggest protest of discontent Russia has seen in years. Despite threats of jail time, warnings to social media groups and tight police lines, protests again engulfed cities in Russia’s 11 time zones on Sunday.
Navalny’s team quickly called another protest in Moscow on Tuesday, as he is set to face a hearing that could send him to jail for years.
Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator who is Putin’s best-known critic, was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve poisoning which he attributes to the Kremlin. Russian authorities have dismissed the charges. He was arrested for allegedly violating his parole conditions by not showing up for meetings with law enforcement while recovering in Germany.
The United States has urged Russia to release Navalny and has criticized the crackdown on protests.
‘United States condemns continued use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for second week in a row,’ US Secretary of State said Antony blink said on Twitter.
The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed Blinken’s call as “ gross interference in Russia’s internal affairs ” and accused Washington of trying to destabilize the situation in the country by supporting the protests.
Police arrested more than 4,700 people during protests in cities across the country on Sunday, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests, topping some 4,000 detentions during protests across Russia on January 23.
In Moscow, authorities introduced unprecedented security measures in the city center, closing metro stations near the Kremlin, cutting off bus traffic and ordering restaurants and shops to remain closed.
Navalny’s team initially called for Sunday’s protest to be held in Lubyanka Square in Moscow, which is home to the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, which Navalny said was responsible for its poisoning. Faced with the police lines around the square, the demonstration then moved to other squares and central streets.
Police would take random people and put them on police buses, but thousands of protesters marched through the city center for hours, chanting “ Putin, resign! And “ Putin, thief! _ A reference to an opulent black maritime estate was said to have been built for the Russian leader and was featured in a hugely popular video posted by the Navalny team.
“ I am not afraid, because we are the majority, ” said Leonid Martynov, who took part in the protest. “ We should not be afraid of clubs because the truth is on our side. ”
At one point, crowds of protesters moved towards Matrosskaya Tishina prison where Navalny is being held. They were greeted by phalanxes of riot police who repelled the march and chased the protesters through the courtyards, holding scores and beating some with batons. Still, protesters continued to march through the Russian capital, zigzagging around police lines.
In Moscow, nearly 1,500 people have been arrested, including Navalny’s wife Yulia. “ If we keep silent they will come after any of us tomorrow, ” she said on Instagram before going to protest.
Amnesty International said authorities in Moscow had arrested so many people that detention centers in the city were running out of space. “ The Kremlin is waging a war on the human rights of people in Russia, stifling protesters’ calls for freedom and change, ” Natalia Zviagina, head of the group’s Moscow bureau, said in a statement.
Several thousand people marched through Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg, chanting “ Down with the Tsar! And occasional scuffles broke out as some protesters pushed back police who attempted to detain. More than 1,000 have been arrested.
Some of the biggest gatherings took place in Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk in eastern Siberia and in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.
“ I don’t want my grandchildren to live in such a country, ” said Vyacheslav Vorobyov, 55, who appeared at a rally in Yekaterinburg. “ I want them to live in a free country. ”
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, who currently chairs the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, condemned “ the excessive use of force by the authorities and the mass detention of peaceful protesters and journalists ” and urged Russia “ to release all unjustly detained, including Navalny. ”
As part of a multiple effort by authorities to block protests, courts have jailed Navalny associates and activists across the country over the past week. His brother Oleg, his main aide Lyubov Sobol and three others were placed under two-month house arrest on Friday for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions during protests last weekend.
Prosecutors also demanded that social media platforms block calls to join protests.
The Home Office has issued stern warnings to the public, saying protesters could be charged with participating in mass riots, carrying a prison sentence of up to eight years.
The protests were fueled by a two-hour YouTube video posted by Navalny’s team after his arrest over the Black Sea residence allegedly built for Putin. The video has been viewed over 100 million times, inspiring a flood of sarcastic jokes on the internet amid an economic downturn.
Russia experienced significant corruption during Putin’s tenure as poverty remained rampant.
Protesters in Moscow chanted “ Aqua disco! A reference to one of the luxury resort amenities which also includes a casino and hookah lounge equipped for watching pole dances.
Putin says neither he nor any of his relatives own the property. On Saturday, construction mogul Arkady Rotenberg, a longtime confidante of Putin and occasional judo partner, claimed he himself owned the property.
Navalny fell into a coma on August 20 during a flight from Siberia to Moscow and the pilot hijacked the plane so he could be treated in the city of Omsk. He was transferred to a Berlin hospital two days later. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, as well as tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he had been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok.
Russian authorities have refused to open a full-fledged criminal investigation, saying there is no evidence that he was poisoned.
Navalny was arrested immediately upon his return to Russia earlier this month and jailed for 30 days at the behest of the Russian Prison Service, which alleged he had violated his conditional sentence probation following a money laundering conviction money from 2014 that he had rejected as political revenge. .
A Moscow court on Thursday dismissed Navalny’s appeal for release, and another hearing Tuesday could turn his 3.5-year suspended sentence into one he must serve in prison. Navalny’s team called for another protest outside the court.
