Russia arrests 750 protesters demanding Navalny’s release

MOSCOW (AP) – Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday across the vast expanse of Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, continuing a wave of nationwide protests that rocked the Kremlin. More than 750 have been arrested by police, according to a monitoring group.

Russian authorities have made massive efforts to stem the tide of protests after tens of thousands of people gathered across the country last weekend in the largest and most widespread demonstration of discontent Russia has ever seen. known for years.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin’s best-known critic, was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve poisoning that he blames. on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have dismissed the charges.

Police arrested more than 750 people on Sunday during protests in cities across Russia’s 11 time zones, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors the arrests.

In Vladivostok’s far eastern port alone, more than 100 people have been arrested after protesters danced on the ice and gathered in the city center.

The city of Novosibirsk in eastern Siberia saw one of the biggest gatherings, with thousands of people passing through the city chanting “Putin, thief! in a reference to an opulent Black Sea estate believed to have been built for the Russian leader and which was featured in a hugely popular video posted by Navalny’s team. More than 80 protesters were arrested.

In Moscow, authorities introduced unprecedented security measures in the city center, closing metro stations near the Kremlin, cutting off bus traffic and ordering restaurants and shops to remain closed.

Navalny’s team initially called for Sunday’s protest to be held in Lubyanka Square in Moscow, which is home to the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, which Navalny said was responsible for his poisoning. After police cordoned off the area around the square, the protest moved to another central square a mile away. Police forcefully deployed there as well, holding scores and putting them on police buses.

The story continues

As part of a multiple effort by authorities to block protests, courts have jailed Navalny associates and activists across the country over the past week. His brother Oleg, senior aide Lyubov Sobol and three others were placed under house arrest for two months on Friday for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions during protests last weekend.

Prosecutors also demanded that social media platforms block calls to join the protests.

The Home Office has severely warned the public not to join the protests, saying participants could be accused of taking part in mass riots, carrying a prison sentence of up to eight years. Those who engage in violence against the police could face up to 15 years.

Nearly 4,000 people were reportedly arrested during protests on January 23 calling for Navalny’s release in more than 100 Russian cities, and some were fined and sentenced to prison. About 20 were charged with assaulting police and faced criminal charges.

Right after Navalny’s arrest, his team posted a two-hour video on his YouTube channel about the Black Sea residence allegedly built for Putin. The video has been viewed over 100 million times, helping to fuel discontent and inspire a flood of sarcastic jokes on the internet.

Putin says neither he nor any of his relatives own the property. On Saturday, construction mogul Arkady Rotenberg, a longtime confidante of Putin and his occasional judo partner, claimed he himself owned the property.

Russia has experienced considerable corruption during Putin’s tenure even as many ordinary citizens struggle financially.

Navalny fell into a coma on August 20 during a domestic flight between Siberia and Moscow. He was transferred to a Berlin hospital two days later. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons established that he had been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. Russian authorities have refused to open a full-fledged criminal investigation, saying there is no evidence that he was poisoned.

Upon returning to Russia in January, Navalny was jailed for 30 days after the Russian Prison Service alleged he had violated the probation conditions of his suspended sentence following a money laundering conviction of 2014 that he had rejected as political revenge.

A Moscow court on Thursday rejected Navalny’s call for release, and another hearing next week could turn his 3.5-year suspended sentence into one he must serve in prison.