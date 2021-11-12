Russia and West clash over Russian military presence in CAR

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic in a meeting on Friday that saw Russia and the West turn confront about Russia’s military presence in this conflict-ridden country.

The vote on the resolution drafted by France was 13-0, with Russia and China abstaining. It maintains a cap of 14,400 military personnel and 3,020 international police officers in the UN mission known as MINUSCA until November 15, 2022.

The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-communal fighting since 2013, when the Muslim-majority Seleka rebels seized power and forced then-president François Bozizé to step down. Overwhelmingly Christian anti-Balaka militias then retaliated, also targeting civilians in the streets. Thousands of people were killed and most Muslims in the capital fled in fear.

A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence erupted after the Constitutional Court rejected Bozizé’s presidential candidacy last December. Touadera won a second term with 53% of the vote, but he continues to face opposition from a rebel coalition linked to Bozizé.

The Security Council welcomed Touadera’s announcement of a ceasefire on October 15 and urged all parties to the conflict to respect it. Council members encouraged the president and his government to seek lasting peace and stability through “a comprehensive and reinvigorated political and peace process,” including a national dialogue and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. fire.

But Touadera’s strong defense of his decision to ask Russian instructors and Rwandan forces to help counter government-threatening rebels at a Security Council meeting last month, drew strong Western opposition – and this opposition and this clash with Russia repeated on Friday.

US Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills strongly supported the expansion of MINUSCA and its work, including protecting civilians and supporting the government’s Special Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses and violations.

The story continues

But he expressed disappointment that the resolution was “silent” about “individuals supported by the Russian Federation and invited to the country by the CAR government (who) are accused of committing gross human rights violations. and violations of international humanitarian law, including those involving sexual violence. , summary executions, torture and armed robbery.

He pointed to numerous reports from the UN, investigative journalists and the Central African government itself concluding “that Russian-backed actors have committed crimes during combat operations.”

Mills said the use of the phrase “all parties to the conflict” in the resolution, from the American perspective, “includes these Russian entrepreneurs.”

French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas De Rivière told reporters after the council’s vote that the resolution will allow MINUSCA to support the ceasefire and “attach greater importance to humanitarian access and respect for human rights, as violations have increased alarmingly since last winter’s crisis, especially by mercenaries.

He reiterated that the presence of the Wagner group, a private Russian military company believed to have close ties to the Kremlin, is “deeply unsettling”. His presence “is a factor of war, not a factor of peace,” he said, and there is mounting evidence of abuses committed by Wagner, including extrajudicial arrests and executions, sexual and gender-based violence, threats against human rights defenders and obstacles to humanitarian action. access.

Touadera never mentioned the mercenaries or Wagner when he addressed the Security Council last month, nor Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Anna Evstigneeva – nor did she mention the mercenaries or Wagner Friday.

She said Russia abstained because the resolution did not include the points sought by the CAR government. But she welcomed the renewal of MINUSCA and the announcement of the Touadera ceasefire and its willingness to move forward with peace and reconciliation.

Evstigneeva rejected the “blatant accusations” of some council members against “Russian specialists” working in CAR, saying they were successfully increasing the training of the country’s soldiers at the invitation of the government.

“The situation in the country has to a large extent stabilized,” she said, adding that the Central African authorities should investigate any violations.

Evstigneeva also sharply criticized UN peacekeepers who have been accused of sexual abuse, including against children, and of trafficking in resources from the CAR, most recently allegedly smuggling diamonds to Europe.

Portuguese police raided military installations and homes across the country on Monday following reports that Portuguese troops serving with MINUSCA smuggled diamonds, drugs and gold into Europe to board of military cargo planes.

Mills, the US envoy, said the US was disappointed that the resolution made no mention of a November 1 incident in which 10 unarmed UN peacekeepers recently arrived from Egypt. were injured when the presidential guard reportedly opened fire. A woman was struck and killed by a fleeing UN vehicle.

“We urge the Central African authorities to conduct a transparent and credible investigation, to hold those responsible to account and to fight disinformation regarding this incident,” said Mill. “We stress that this incident highlights the urgent need to build trust and improve operational and tactical coordination. The disinformation must stop ”.

Russian Evstigneeva said there were many questions regarding Egyptian troops and called for an investigation into the “errors”, claiming that “the leadership of MINUSCA is authorized to transfer people”.

“We note that the constant negative context surrounding MINUSCA hinders the Security Council and undermines confidence in the UN itself,” she said. “While the adoption of this resolution is a sign of confidence in the mission, unfortunately to this day we cannot characterize its work as competent, and we will be monitoring the situation closely.”