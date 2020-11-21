World
Rudy Giuliani, from ‘America’s mayor’ to Trump conspirator – Times of India
NEW YORK: Hair coloring melts down the sides of his face as he declares Venezuelan caudillo Hugo Chavez caused to the president long dead Donald trumpThe electoral defeat showed one thing clear – Rudy Giuliani is no longer the “mayor of America”.
The award Giuliani won for his calm courage in running New York after the September 11, 2001 attacks has dissolved into a series of increasingly bizarre claims that Democrats, the media and, yes, the the late Venezuelan dictator, robbed Trump of his re-election.
His press conference on Thursday, pushing electoral conspiracy theories without any evidence, was Giuliani’s latest daring and timid demonstration on behalf of Trump, who lost the Nov. 3 election to the Democrats. Joe biden but refuses to concede defeat.
“We can’t allow these crooks, because that’s what they are, to steal an election from the American people. They elected Donald Trump. They didn’t elect Joe Biden,” Giuliani said, unaware Biden’s nearly six million vote margin over Trump.
Republican Gov. of Maryland, Larry Hogan, called the press conference a “train wreck.”
And Chris Krebs, the US election security chief recently sacked by Trump, called it “the most dangerous 1h45 of television in American history. And perhaps the craziest.”
According to the New York Times this week, Giuliani had asked to be paid $ 20,000 a day for his performances on Trump’s behalf – although the same report said it was unclear how much compensation he would ultimately receive.
Money aside, Robert Polner, editor of a book on Giuliani, says the once-feared federal prosecutor and later mayor of New York has always been a “restless political opportunist” for whom credibility was not an issue. priority.
The 9/11 attacks pushed Giuliani to bigger things, with one writer comparing his response to Winston Churchill.
But it may have been Giuliani’s best hour.
He set his sights on a run for the White House in 2008, but a questionable primary strategy failed, as did his backing on his 9/11 credentials without developing a broader platform.
“There are only three things he mentions in one sentence: a noun, a verb and 9/11,” said Biden, who that year sought the Democratic presidential nomination.
The 2008 defeat left him adrift, but his longtime friend in New York and political ally Trump finally offered a way forward.
“Giuliani saw a path to power through his friendship with Trump, and never looked back,” Polner said.
His energy and willingness to defend Trump in everything made him essential.
When an embarrassing tape threatened to kill Trump’s chances in 2016, Giuliani went on a TV interview marathon to explain it, effectively solving the problem.
After the election, Trump did not reward his wish to be named secretary of state, but Giuliani suffered little.
He has won millions of dollars from countries and companies needing a lobbyist with a direct line in the oval office.
In early 2018, the president hired him to help fight the Mueller investigation.
With a Trump-like flair for directing, Giuliani has become a constant presence on television, defending the president and accusing investigators and the media of corruption and bias.
Tireless, he often spoke so much that he contradicted what he had said moments before, or, as in August 2018 on NBC, defended the president with remarkable statements like “The truth is not the truth”.
But Giuliani’s efforts also led to problems.
Anticipating that Biden would run against Trump in 2020, in late 2018 Giuliani led an effort to find dirt on the Democrat and his son, who had done business in Ukraine.
Based on what Giuliani claimed to have discovered, Trump froze aid to Ukraine, asking the country’s president to turn over alleged evidence of Biden’s corruption.
This illegal act led to Trump becoming the third president in history to be impeached.
The effort to reverse Trump’s clear electoral loss comes across as Giuliani’s most Sisyphus challenge.
A briefing he billed as a major press event after the vote was ruthlessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the lavish Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia, as Trump tweeted, but a garden center in suburb between a crematorium and an adult bookstore – Four seasons total landscaping.
To pile ignominy on top of the farce, the press conference took place as U.S. news networks announced that Trump had lost the election after four days of counting.
Several of Giuliani’s cases were withdrawn or dismissed as unfounded. In a court appearance this week, he continued to denounce the voter fraud until the judge forced him to admit the case in question had nothing to do with the fraud.
At his press conference on Thursday, he claimed to have some evidence of election crimes, but he did not present it.
Some of the other evidence he presented, alleged witness statements, were quickly debunked by the media.
But that didn’t stop him.
“We have enough evidence without it to overturn this election. We have it in the affidavits of American citizens, but it is a matter of national security that we are talking about now,” he said.
“If it’s not a title tomorrow, then you don’t know what a title is.”
