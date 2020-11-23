Royals party organizer Lady Elizabeth Anson dies at 79

Elizabeth’s parents divorced when she was 7, and her mother married Prince George of Denmark. Elizabeth was immediately sent to residential school. She often said that she had learned nothing there except good manners.

When she was 15, her father died, and her older brother, Patrick lichfield, then only 17 years old, inherited the 17th century family estate, Shugborough Room, in central England. Elizabeth was successful for Patrick.

“I must have grown up very quickly,” she says.

With her mother a distant presence, Lady Elizabeth planned her own debutante party, a spooky and overwhelming experience that gave her the inspiration for her business.

In 1972, she married Geoffrey Shakerley, a baronet, at Westminster Abbey. Princess Anne was a bridesmaid. The couple divorced in 2009.

Lady Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Fiona Burrows; two step-sons, Joth and Nicholas Shakerley; and four grandchildren.

Lady Elizabeth was not immune to personal and financial setbacks. In the early 1990s, an investment in Lloyd’s of London, the insurance market, vanished when the company’s losses left it and thousands of wealthy, responsible investors financial crisis.

In 1993, when Ivana Trump, newly divorced from Donald J. Trump, hired Lady Elizabeth to throw a 50th birthday party for then-Ms. Trump’s fiancé Riccardo Mazzucchelli and then doubled the guest list, Ms. refused to pay the difference. The two spent years in court as Lady Elizabeth fought to recover the amount, approximately $ 9,000. She lost.