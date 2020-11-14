Rome is hunting down the man behind all this graffiti. No, it’s not Banksy.

ROME – The Note on the Mayor of Rome Facebook page triumphed: Police found a man “once considered unreachable”, she said, announcing that after a year-long investigation, authorities discovered the true identity of the elusive tagger known as Geco .

For years, his block-lettered nickname has marked countless Roman metro stations and bridges, abandoned buildings and schools, parks and galleries. Stickers bearing his name have been affixed to countless road signs, lampposts and newsstands.

“It has soiled hundreds of walls and buildings in Rome and other European cities, which had to be cleaned with public funds,” Mayor Virginia Raggi wrote on social media this week. She posted a photo of “hundreds of spray cans, thousands of stickers” and other business stuff she said investigators confiscated from the apartment of Rome’s most wanted graffiti artist.

The city authorities have not revealed Geco’s real name. But the Italian media identified him, without saying how they got the name. And they gave some personal details about the man, who is said to be in his late twenties and originally from Rome. His lawyer has not confirmed his real name.