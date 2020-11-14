Rome is hunting down the man behind all this graffiti. No, it’s not Banksy.
ROME – The Note on the Mayor of Rome Facebook page triumphed: Police found a man “once considered unreachable”, she said, announcing that after a year-long investigation, authorities discovered the true identity of the elusive tagger known as Geco .
For years, his block-lettered nickname has marked countless Roman metro stations and bridges, abandoned buildings and schools, parks and galleries. Stickers bearing his name have been affixed to countless road signs, lampposts and newsstands.
“It has soiled hundreds of walls and buildings in Rome and other European cities, which had to be cleaned with public funds,” Mayor Virginia Raggi wrote on social media this week. She posted a photo of “hundreds of spray cans, thousands of stickers” and other business stuff she said investigators confiscated from the apartment of Rome’s most wanted graffiti artist.
The city authorities have not revealed Geco’s real name. But the Italian media identified him, without saying how they got the name. And they gave some personal details about the man, who is said to be in his late twenties and originally from Rome. His lawyer has not confirmed his real name.
Geco is not as well known as Banksy, the most famous artist-provocateur in the world, whose true identity remains secret. But he made a name for himself in Rome, where his tags seemed to be everywhere, while his true identity – in the mind of his more famous counterpart – was kept under wraps.
Paulo de Vacano, an editor and expert in contemporary urban art, said the branding “is something brutal, archaic,” adding: “You brand your name to show that you are the king of the streets. In the context of what he did, he did it very well.
Geco fueled its fame by scoring a dangerously tall railway tower and climbing to the roof of a municipal food market to leave an unusually wordy message: “Geco ti mette le ali” or “Geco gives you wings”.
While most Romans would agree that the Italian capital could use a good cleaning, including its graffiti, many growled that the city – and the mayor – had much bigger issues to contend with, from the ever-present scourge of potholes too infrequent garbage collection, not to mention the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A writer treated like a mafia,” wrote on Twitter a deputy of the center-left Democratic Party, Matteo Orfini. “Reading and interpreting a city only through the prism of decorum and security cannot be the solution. In fact, this is a (not small) part of the problem. “
At least one “Free Geco” label has appeared on a city wall. But in fact, he was not arrested.
Geco’s lawyer, Domenico Melillo, himself a graffiti artist turned street artist known as Frode, said the investigation was still in a preliminary phase and his client had not been formally charged.
“Everything has to be checked,” he said.
If Geco is accused of damaging public or private property and found to be a repeat offender, he could face up to two years in prison and fines.
But Mr Melillo dismissed the mayor’s Facebook post as nothing more than political propaganda that violated his client’s right to secrecy during the preliminary inquiry. Mayors understood that cracking down on graffiti has become a way of forging political consensus, he said, adding, “They want to show they are doing something.”
Through his lawyer, Geco refused to be questioned.
The Geco sting was carried out by an 18-month-old environmental police task force that works directly for the mayor’s office. He followed up on numerous complaints from Ms Raggi as well as from the city’s infrastructure commissioner and an association for one of Rome’s largest parks. They claimed damages to city property as well as to various other buildings and green spaces.
Geco was rumored to have landed in the Mayor’s Crosshair because he mistakenly labeled what he believed to be an abandoned building that turned out to be a Secret Service hideout.
The mayor’s office said Geco had also operated in other European countries, especially Portugal, where it caused thousands of euros in damages in Lisbon.
Some might argue that Rome has expanded its urban art scene through its tags. When it comes to graffiti, there has always been a fine line between vandalism and creative genius, said Mr von Vacano, the urban art expert.
Many famous contemporary artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, started their careers as taggers. And countless street painters have gained fame and market value, from Banksy to Blu, another famous Italian artist – and anonymous.
Geco has never strayed from his tagger roots. In an interview on a portuguese website, he defined himself as a high volume bomber who wanted to “spread my name more than a super-developed aesthetic”. He said his top priority was quantity, adding, “Quality comes later.”
“It’s pure,” Mr. von Vacano said. “He is everywhere, a free spirit, and like all street artists of his kind, he works in anarchy. It does not interact with the art system.
As Ms Raggi celebrated the supposed downfall of one street painter, another was celebrated at the Municipal Gallery of Modern Art in Rome, with a retrospective of American Shepard Fairey. The show, “3 decades of dissent ” is now closed due to the coronavirus.
And for a campaign launched last November to teach Roman schoolchildren to keep their city clean, Ms Raggi hired a well-known graphic designer to draw her like a manga figure. (In one, the mayor is shown frowning at a graffiti artist.)
Shortly after, artist Mario Improta, known as Marione, was fired from the campaign after posting a vignette on social media depicting the European Union as the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz.
“It is clear that not everyone likes graffiti and it is legitimate that someone could be annoyed that someone has tagged their house. But it’s a leap to think of a writer as a criminal, ”said Andrea Cegna, the author of a graffiti book.
To hire the Banksys or the Harings, he says, you have to accept the contradictory part, the illegal part.
“Because as with anything aesthetic, anything to do with taste,” Cegna said, “there is neither right nor wrong.
