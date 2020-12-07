World
Romanian opposition social democrats win national elections – Times of India
BUCHAREST: RomaniaThe opposition Social Democrats have taken a surprise lead over the ruling National Liberals after a parliamentary election, but seem less likely to emerge first in what promises to be a prolonged post-election struggle to form a new coalition government.
With 95% of the votes counted on Monday, the populist, prone to corruption and reckless on the budget plan Social Democrat Party (PSD) had around 30 percent of the vote, with the center-right Reformist National Liberal Party behind them by around 5 percent.
The progressive USR-Plus alliance, which pledged not to be part of any government led by the Social Democrats, won around 15% of the vote.
Only two other parties crossed the 5% threshold to enter Parliament: the far-right alliance AUR, whose vocal opposition to the coronavirus restrictions resonated with nearly 9% of voters, and the UDMR party which represents the country’s Hungarian minority, which gained around 6 percent.
Liberal national leader Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that coalition talks with the Social Democrats were out of the question, but did not make it clear how his party hopes to achieve a new ruling majority in the bicameral parliament of 465 seats.
“I want to be very clear, we will never negotiate with the PSD, we will not let the PSD harm Romania,” Orban said.
The AUR alliance was formed just over a year ago under the leadership who campaigns against same-sex marriages and supported Orthodox Church clerics who defied pandemic restrictions in Romania to organize religious ceremonies.
But he performed surprisingly well among Romanian expats, having taken the lead in Italy and coming second in Spain and France.
Some 4 million Romanians living abroad, mainly Western Europe, have traditionally voted for reformist parties seeking to ally the county with the European Union general, but the pandemic has apparently upended traditional allegiances.
