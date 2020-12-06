Romanian leader is tested by close election
BUCHAREST, Romania – Amid a record turnout, Romanian voters on Sunday inflicted a setback on the country’s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in a surprisingly tight race that threatened his grip on power.
Mr Orban took the victory on Sunday night, even though his center-left National Liberal Party was just second behind its main rival, the Social Democratic Party, in the early results.
Mr Orban’s party expects that an alliance with a small party will help it maintain power. Mr Orban pledged to continue his efforts to modernize the country, one of the poorest member states of the European Union, while keeping Romania on a pro-European path.
But a strong performance by the Social Democratic Party, which has been accused of a host of political scandals in recent years, and the potential arrival in parliament of a new nationalist party have soured the mood of many Romanians. They had hoped for a clearer sign that the country was putting the past behind it.
The elections were never likely to give a strong majority to a single party.
But the result appears to allow for a working coalition between two center-right parties: Mr Orban’s National Liberal Party and an alliance known as USR-PLUS, which seemed poised to come third. Still, they will likely need to bring in additional coalition partners to stay in power.
Hours before the polls closed, Orban urged Romanians to go and vote.
“Four years ago, the low turnout led to a Parliament without legitimacy, a Parliament that undermined the rule of law and democratic institutions,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
But his calls seemed to fall flat. The turnout was less than 32 percent of eligible voters, the lowest in the country since the fall of communism more than three decades ago.
Four years ago, after the Social Democrats came to power, Romania was rocked by a series of political scandals.
Large protests erupted in February 2017 over an emergency decree that effectively decriminalized low-level corruption, and protesters denounced long-standing corruption in the country. The shooting of Laura Codruta Kovesi, the head of the Romanian anti-corruption agency, sparked further protests a year later.
For a while it had seemed that Romania was following the path of Poland and Hungary and pursuing a more illiberal form of democracy. But in 2019, the powerful leader of the Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, was imprisoned for abuse of power, and the government was overthrown after a vote of no confidence in October this year.
In November 2019, President Klaus Iohannis, former leader of the National Liberal Party, achieved a practical victory in his re-election campaign, a further repudiation of the deposed Social Democrats.
In the months leading up to the current election, the polls had tightened, with the National Liberal Party experiencing declining support amid criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Romania, which has imposed relatively strict lockdown measures, has recorded more than 500,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with more than 12,000 deaths.
Sorin Ionita, a political analyst at the Bucharest-based Research Group Expert Forum, said the Social Democrats’ approach under Dragnea had a clear impact on last year’s presidential election, but that “The low turnout and the party getting rid of the toxic team around Dragnea” gave the party a stronger public image.
In a statement after the polls closed, Orban said his party saw itself as “both the moral winner and the winner at the end of the count”, and would be able to quickly form a majority. parliamentary.
Romania has seen a conveyor belt of governments and cabinets in recent years, with five prime ministers in five years. Mr Orban’s minority administration lost a vote of no confidence this year, but ultimately remained in power to avoid political uncertainty in the face of the pandemic.
While the proximity of the elections could have an impact on the next government, experts predict the race could be quickly forgotten.
“Once they get in and form a coalition, it will be very stable for the next four years,” Ionita said.
