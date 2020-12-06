Romanian leader is tested by close election

BUCHAREST, Romania – Amid a record turnout, Romanian voters on Sunday inflicted a setback on the country’s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in a surprisingly tight race that threatened his grip on power.

Mr Orban took the victory on Sunday night, even though his center-left National Liberal Party was just second behind its main rival, the Social Democratic Party, in the early results.

Mr Orban’s party expects that an alliance with a small party will help it maintain power. Mr Orban pledged to continue his efforts to modernize the country, one of the poorest member states of the European Union, while keeping Romania on a pro-European path.

But a strong performance by the Social Democratic Party, which has been accused of a host of political scandals in recent years, and the potential arrival in parliament of a new nationalist party have soured the mood of many Romanians. They had hoped for a clearer sign that the country was putting the past behind it.