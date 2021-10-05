World
Romanian government falls after vote of no confidence – Times of India
BUCHAREST: Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu The ruling National Liberal Party was ousted on Tuesday after a motion of no confidence against his government was passed by an overwhelming majority, exacerbating an ongoing political crisis.
The motion of censure was tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) and supported by the former coalition partner USR-Plus, and the far-right AUR party. The motion was adopted with 281 votes; only 234 were needed.
The fall of the government crowns a political crisis that began a month ago when Citu sacked the Minister of Justice Stelian ion USR-Plus for not signing a regional development program. USR-Plus called the decision an “unfair dismissal” and left the tripartite cabinet.
During debates in parliament on Tuesday ahead of the vote, Citu lambasted USR-Plus, saying he had tolerated “a team of incompetents”.
President Klaus Iohannis will now consult lawmakers on the appointment of a new prime minister, while Citu could remain as head of government for 45 days. Citu could be reappointed if lawmakers fail twice to agree on a new prime minister.
Claudiu Tufis, associate professor of political science at the University of Bucharest, told The Associated Press that he expects the outcome of Tuesday’s vote to be a liberal cabinet with the support of the Social Democrats. “In parliament, but not in the cabinet,” he said.
USR-Plus has expressed a desire to re-establish the coalition with a different prime minister.
The Liberal-led government came to power following a parliamentary election last December.
The current crisis could hamper Romania’s efforts to deal with an alarming wave of Covid-19 infections in the European Union country of 19 million people, which is currently straining the country’s hospitals.
Romania recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections – 15,037 cases – since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday.
The motion of censure was tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) and supported by the former coalition partner USR-Plus, and the far-right AUR party. The motion was adopted with 281 votes; only 234 were needed.
The fall of the government crowns a political crisis that began a month ago when Citu sacked the Minister of Justice Stelian ion USR-Plus for not signing a regional development program. USR-Plus called the decision an “unfair dismissal” and left the tripartite cabinet.
During debates in parliament on Tuesday ahead of the vote, Citu lambasted USR-Plus, saying he had tolerated “a team of incompetents”.
President Klaus Iohannis will now consult lawmakers on the appointment of a new prime minister, while Citu could remain as head of government for 45 days. Citu could be reappointed if lawmakers fail twice to agree on a new prime minister.
Claudiu Tufis, associate professor of political science at the University of Bucharest, told The Associated Press that he expects the outcome of Tuesday’s vote to be a liberal cabinet with the support of the Social Democrats. “In parliament, but not in the cabinet,” he said.
USR-Plus has expressed a desire to re-establish the coalition with a different prime minister.
The Liberal-led government came to power following a parliamentary election last December.
The current crisis could hamper Romania’s efforts to deal with an alarming wave of Covid-19 infections in the European Union country of 19 million people, which is currently straining the country’s hospitals.
Romania recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections – 15,037 cases – since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday.