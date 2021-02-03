World
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup – Times of India
DHAKA: Rohingya refugees of Myanmar living in camps in Bangladesh condemned the military coup in their homeland and said it makes them more fearful of returning. A 2017 Burmese army counterinsurgency operation involving mass rapes, killings and burning of villages resulted in more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims in neighboring Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has taken them in to overcrowded refugee camps and is eager to start sending them back to predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.
Several repatriation attempts under a joint deal failed as the Rohingya refused to leave, fearing further violence in a country that denies them their basic rights, including citizenship.
Refugees said on Tuesday they were more afraid now that the military was in full control.
“The soldiers killed us, raped our sisters and mothers, set our villages on fire. How is it possible for us to stay safe under their control? said Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth Association in camps in Cox’s Bazar district.
“Any peaceful repatriation will be seriously affected,” he told The Associated Press. “It will take a long time because the political situation in Myanmar is worse now.”
Myanmar and Bangladesh officials met last month to discuss ways to begin repatriations, with Bangladesh’s foreign ministry appearing more optimistic of success and officials saying they plan to start in June.
But the refugees said they were totally opposed to the military takeover.
“We strongly condemn the coup. We love democracy and human rights, so we fear losing them in our country,” Maung said.
“We are part of Myanmar, so we feel the same as the people of Myanmar. We urge the international community to raise its voice against the coup,” he said.
Mohammad Jaffar, 70, said they were waiting to return.
“The hope that we should return has now been interrupted by this regime change in Myanmar,” Jaffar said. “Repatriation will not be safe at all under this regime. … Now, if we return to those responsible for our tortures, we will probably have to endure twice as much pain as before.”
Another refugee said repatriation would not be possible now.
“Even if they try to repatriate us, we will not agree to return to the current situation. If they bring us back to this regime, they will torture us even more,” said Nurul Amin.
Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said on Monday it hoped that stroke will not hinder the return of refugees.
“As a close and friendly neighbor, we wish to see peace and stability in Myanmar. We have persisted in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and have worked with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya hosted in Bangladesh. , “It said.
The United Nations has described Myanmar’s military crackdown on the Rohingya as a form of genocide. In total, over a million refugees are hosted by Bangladesh.
Monday’s coup was a dramatic setback for Myanmar, emerging from decades of strict military rule and international isolation that began in 1962.
