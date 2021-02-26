World
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Coast Guard Finds 81 Rohingya Drifting at Sea, Calls on Bangladesh to Take Them | World News – Times of India
NEW DELHI / DHAKA: Coast guard found 81 survivors and eight dead on boat full of Muslims Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea and repairing the ship so that it could return safely to Bangladesh, Indian officials said on Friday.
The Indian government was in talks with Bangladesh to facilitate the safe return of the vessel, which was found adrift in international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh about two weeks ago in the hope of reaching Malaysia.
The boat had sailed on February 11 from Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, carrying 56 women and eight girls as well as 21 men and five boys, officials said.
Many survivors, according to Indian officials, were ill and suffering from extreme dehydration from lack of food and water after the boat’s engine failed four days after leaving Cox’s Bazar, where refugee camps are home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas who fled the neighbors. Myanmar.
“The boat’s engine broke earlier this week and we received SOS from some Rohingya,” said an Indian Coast Guard official overseeing search and rescue efforts from New Delhi.
“It is a humanitarian crisis and we are doing our best to save their lives,” he said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
“The Foreign Ministry is working to get them back to Bangladesh and India will repair or replace the boat’s engine to ensure they can return safely.”
Survivors received food and medicine, and women and children received fresh clothes. It was not known what arrangements were made for the funeral rites of the deceased, added the head of the coast guard.
Announcing that the boat had been found, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that two Coast Guard vessels had been sent to search for the vessel following urgent calls for help. .
The United Nations sounded the alarm
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, sounded the alarm earlier this week over the missing boat.
“We understand that around 47 of the occupants of the boat are in possession of identity cards issued to them by the UNHCR office in Bangladesh indicating that they are displaced Burmese nationals,” Srivastava said.
Of the 90 people who made the trip, eight were found dead and one was missing, he added.
More than a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar live in swarming camps in Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled after the Burmese military carried out a deadly crackdown in 2017.
Human traffickers often lure Rohingya refugees, promising them to work in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia.
A statement from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said the boat was traced approximately 1,700 km (1056 miles) from Bangladesh and 147 km (91 miles) from Andaman and Nicobar Indian Islands.
“Other States, in particular those in whose territorial waters the vessel was found, bear primary responsibility and must comply with their obligations under international law and the principle of burden-sharing,” he said. -he declares.
India has not signed the 1951 Refugee Convention, which sets out the rights of refugees and the state’s responsibilities to protect them. It also does not have an internal law protecting refugees, although it currently hosts more than 200,000, including some Rohingyas.
