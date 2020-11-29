Rockets hit Eritrea’s capital after Ethiopia’s victory

The attack marked the third time that Asmara has come under Tigray fire since military operations began on November 4.

Rockets launched from the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia hit the capital of Eritrea again, diplomats said Sunday, as the US embassy in Asmara reported “six explosions” in the city.

The explosions – which the embassy said occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday evening (7 p.m. GMT) – came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory in his military campaign against the ruling Tigray party , the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The attack marked the third time that Asmara has come under Tigray fire since military operations began on November 4.

The TPLF justified this attack by accusing Ethiopia of having obtained Eritrean military support for its campaign in Tigray, which Ethiopia denies.

Two Addis Ababa-based diplomats told AFP news agency that several rockets fired on Saturday evening appeared to have hit Asmara airport and military installations, although, as in previous attacks, it is not known where. they landed and what damage they could have caused.

Eritrea is one of the most secret countries in the world and the government has not commented on the rocket attacks. The TPLF considers Eritrea, which enjoys warm relations with Abiy, a major enemy.

Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said on Saturday evening that military operations in Tigray were “over” after the military took control of the regional capital Mekelle.

The TPLF said it was withdrawing from Mekelle and vowed to fight as long as pro-Abiy forces had any presence in Tigray, and analysts warned it could shift gears to adopt tactics of insurrection.

Thousands of people have died in the fighting and tens of thousands of refugees have crossed the border into Sudan.

The Tigray suffered a communication failure throughout the conflict, making it difficult to assess the total toll of the fighting which included several rounds of airstrikes and at least one massacre that resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths.

It was also impossible to independently verify Abiy’s claim that Mekelle, a city of half a million people, was completely under federal government control.

Mr Abiy said police were working to apprehend TPLF leaders, who were not immediately reachable on Sunday and whose whereabouts are unknown.

The TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics from 1991 to 2018 as the most powerful member of a multi-ethnic coalition that ruled with an iron fist. The last years of his reign were marked by bloody anti-government protests with prisons filled with tens of thousands of political prisoners.

When Abiy came to power in 2018, he accelerated democratic reforms: freeing prisoners, lifting the ban on political parties, and promising to hold the country’s first free and fair elections.

But the TPLF and other ethnic parties accuse him of wanting to consolidate control at the expense of Ethiopia’s 10 regions. The Constitution gives them broad powers over matters such as taxation and security.

This year, Abiy postponed the elections scheduled for August until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TPLF accused him of seizing power, held its own regional elections in September and announced that it no longer recognized federal authority.