Rocket fired at Israel from Gaza; first since the May war

Air raid sirens have sounded in southern Israel after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip, the first since the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian fighters in May.

The IDF said in a statement Monday that it identified rocket fire intercepted by air defense batteries.

Amateur video footage appears to show the rocket intercepted over the southern town of Sderot.

The rocket fire could jeopardize three months of relative calm since Israel and the militant group Hamas, which rule the Gaza Strip, reached a ceasefire.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. This came hours after Israeli troops clashed with Palestinians in a late-night arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing four Palestinians in one of the region’s deadliest battles in years.

Fighting has erupted in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank where tensions have been high since a man was killed in fighting with Israel earlier this month.

The West Bank has seen an increase in deadly violence in recent months, with more than two dozen Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in recent weeks, including children and Palestinian protesters.

Israel’s war in May in the Gaza Strip, sparked by friction over a contest at the holy site of Jerusalem and attempts by a group of settlers to expel Palestinians to East Jerusalem, and the recent creation of a settlement outpost in the West Bank contributed to the tensions.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and, over the decades that followed, established dozens of settlements where nearly 500,000 settlers reside. The Palestinians want the West Bank to be part of their future state and see the settlements as a major obstacle to resolving the conflict.