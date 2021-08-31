World
‘Rocket came, hit car full of children’: US drone strike wiped out Kabul family – Times of India
KABUL: When Ezmarai Ahmadi Returning from work Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual group of screaming children were waiting to greet him – his sons and daughters, as well as a slew of nieces and nephews.
He parked his white sedan in the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated area in the northwest of the Afghan capital, and handed over the keys to his eldest son for parking.
The young people piled into the vehicle – pretending the parking routine was an adventure – as Ezmarai looked aside.
Then, from the blue Afghan sky, a missile fell screaming – hitting the car with terrible force and wiping out the lives of 10 people in an instant.
The United States said on Sunday it destroyed an explosives-laden vehicle in an airstrike, thwarting an offer from the Islamic state detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport.
On Monday, it looked like they could have made a terrible mistake.
“The rocket came to hit the car full of children inside our house, ”said Aimal Ahmadi, Ezmarai’s brother.
“It killed them all.”
Aimal said 10 family members died in the airstrike, including his own daughter and five other children.
Monday, when AFP Having visited the premises, Aimal eagerly awaited the arrival of other relatives to help him organize the funerals of most of his family.
“My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my little girl … my nieces and nephews,” he said, sorry.
“We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul,” US Army spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.
Aimal finds it hard to believe his brother could be mistaken for an Islamic State supporter, let alone an agent planning a deadly car bomb.
Ezmarai was an engineer working for a non-governmental organization – an ordinary Afghan trying to make ends meet in turbulent times.
American nerves have been at their wit’s end since an IS suicide bomber unleashed a massive explosion at the airport entrance on Thursday, as huge crowds rushed in to hop on board of one of the last evacuation flights from Afghanistan.
Nearly 100 Afghans were killed, along with 13 US servicemen, just days before the last US soldier withdrew from the country on Monday evening.
Against this backdrop, US intelligence had warned of another impending attack, and the US military said on Sunday it had arrested one before it happened.
“We are still evaluating the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport,” Urban said on Sunday, using an acronym for the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group. .
“We know that there were subsequent substantial and powerful explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside which could have caused additional casualties,” he continued.
“We don’t know what may have happened, and we are investigating further.”
The deaths were among the last reported before the last US forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday, after a brutal 20-year war.
Just over 38,000 civilians were killed between 2009 and the end of 2020, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which began to systematically count civilian casualties in 2009.
More than 70,000 others were injured during the same period.
When residents heard the explosion in the neighborhood, they quickly came to see what help they could offer.
“All the children were killed inside the car, the adults were killed just outside. The car was on fire – we could barely find any body parts,” said one of the them, named Sabir.
“We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent lives,” the US spokesperson said in the statement.
But these words sounded hollow to another neighbor, Rachid Noori.
“The Taliban kill us, IS is killing us and the Americans are killing us, “he said.
“Do they all think our children are terrorists? ”
