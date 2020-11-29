Rocket attack causes fire at oil refinery in northern Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) – A rocket attack in northern Iraq on Sunday sparked a massive fire at an oil refinery, briefly halting operations, the country’s petroleum ministry said.

The fire affected a fuel storage tank in the small refinery of Siniya in the province of Salahuddin. There have been no reports of casualties, according to the ministry statement.

The fire was extinguished and operations resumed within hours of the attack, the ministry said, citing the Northern Refining Company, which operates the refinery.

The Siniya refinery is located near Iraq’s largest oil refinery, Baiji, which suffered significant damage during the war against ISIS. The refinery was overhauled and finally reopened in 2017 after the defeat of the extremist group.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Sunday’s attack. Although IS no longer owns any territory in Iraq, the group maintains sleeper cells and frequently carries out attacks in parts of the country, including the north.

Iranian-backed armed groups are also believed to be behind a series of rocket and mortar attacks targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, frustrating the Trump administration, which in September threatened to shut down. its embassy in Baghdad if it continues.