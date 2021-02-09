Robinhood sued 20-year-old American student trader

Alex Kearns’ family allege the 20-year-old committed suicide after thinking he had lost $ 730,000 that his family would be forced to repay.

The family of a 20-year-old US stock trader who died by suicide sued broker Robinhood for his death, citing his “deceptive communications” that panicked their son over what he mistakenly believed to be huge market losses, according to a lawsuit filed in California on Monday.

Robinhood informed Alex Kearns in June of what he believed to be a loss of $ 730,000 on a transaction and when he was unable to communicate with anyone in the business the student was plunged into a state very distressed mind, according to the lawsuit.

As a result, fearing that he would force his family to repay the huge loss, he ran by a train and committed suicide, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in California state court.

“We were devastated by the death of Alex Kearns,” said a statement from Robinhood, which added that it was improving its educational materials and more live support staff, among other changes.

Monday’s lawsuit said Robinhood had an obligation to know its clients and make sure their trading strategies were appropriate, but instead the broker went after inexperienced investors.

Kearns apparently believed that an options swap placed through Robinhood resulted in a loss of $ 730,000, well beyond the possible loss of around $ 10,000 he had expected, according to the lawsuit. In fact, the loss was covered by other options in Kearns’ account, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes as part of an increasingly scrutiny of Robinhood’s commission-free trading and seeks unspecified damages.

The app helped fuel a wild rally in shares of video game retailer GameStop Corp and other companies out of favor with Wall Street hedge funds in what has been touted as a revolution in retail.

However, Robinhood restricted trading in the more volatile stocks on January 28, a move it said was taken to meet capital requirements, causing an uproar among users and demanding its executives testify before Congress.