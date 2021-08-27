Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

The assassin of U.S. Senator Robert F Kennedy was recommended for parole on Friday after two of Kennedy’s sons spoke out in favor of Sirhan Sirhan’s release and prosecutors refused to claim he should be kept behind. bars.

The decision was a major victory for Sirhan, 77, a Christian Palestinian from Jordan, although it did not guarantee his release.

The two-person panel’s decision at Sirhan’s 16th parole hearing will be reviewed over the next 90 days by staff at the California Parole Board. Then it will be sent to the governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, cancel it or modify it.

Douglas Kennedy, who was a toddler when his father was beaten down in 1968, said he was moved to tears by Sirhan’s remorse and should be released if he did not pose a threat to others.

Senator Robert F Kennedy addresses campaign workers moments before being shot in Los Angeles. Beside him are his wife Ethel and his California campaign manager Jesse Unruh, Speaker of the California Assembly, June 5, 1968 [File: Dick Strobel/AP Photo]

“I am overwhelmed just being able to see Mr. Sirhan face to face,” he said at Sirhan’s parole hearing. “I think I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love.

Sirhan, who wore a blue prison uniform with a paper towel folded like a handkerchief and tucked away in his pocket, smiled as Kennedy spoke.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has spoken in favor of Sirhan’s release in the past, has written in support of Sirhan’s parole.

Sirhan told the board that he has learned to control his anger and is committed to living in peace.

“I would never put myself in danger again,” he said. “You have my commitment. I will always seek security, peace and non-violence.

Kennedy, the New York Senator and brother of President John F Kennedy was a Democratic presidential candidate when he was shot on June 6, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles moments after delivering a victory speech during the crucial California primary.

Sirhan, who was convicted of first degree murder, said he did not remember the murder.

His lawyer, Angela Berry, argued that the board should base its decision on who Sirhan is today.

Prosecutors have refused to participate in or oppose his release under a policy of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, a former police officer who took office last year after running for office. on a platform for reform.

Gascon, who has said he idolizes the Kennedys and mourns the assassination of Robert Kennedy, believes the role of prosecutors ends with conviction and that they should not influence prisoners’ release decisions.

Some of the Kennedy family, Los Angeles law enforcement officers and the public have submitted letters opposing Sirhan’s release, Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton said at the start of the proceedings held virtually Friday, where Sirhan appeared from the San Diego County Jail.

“We don’t have a prosecutor here, but I have to consider all sides,” Barton said, noting that he would take into account arguments made in the past by prosecutors opposing his release, depending on their relevance.

Sirhan, served 53 years for the murder and admitted he was angry with Kennedy for his support of Israel.

Asked what he thinks of the Middle East conflict today Sirhan collapsed crying and was temporarily unable to speak.

“Take a deep breath,” said Barton, who noted that the conflict had not gone away and was still hitting a sore spot.

Sirhan said he does not follow what is happening in the region but thinks about the suffering of the refugees.

“The misery these people are experiencing. It’s painful, ”Sirhan said.

If released, Sirhan could be deported to Jordan, and Barton said he feared he would become a “symbol or lightning rod to instigate more violence”.

Sirhan said he was too old to be involved in the Middle East conflict and that he would pull away from it.

“The same argument can be said or made that I can be a peacemaker and a contributor to a friendly, non-violent way of solving the problem,” Sirhan said.

Sirhan, who was 24 at the time of the assassination, was sentenced to death after his conviction, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly banned capital punishment in 1972.

Sirhan Sirhan, right, with lawyer Russell E Parsons in Los Angeles, June 1968 [File: AP Photo]

Sirhan has in the past stuck to his story that he doesn’t remember the murder. However, he recalled in detail the events before the crime – going to a shooting range that day, visiting the hotel in search of a party, and returning after realizing he was too drunk. to drive after drinking Tom Collins cocktails.

Just before the assassination, he drank coffee in a hotel pantry with a woman who attracted him. The next thing he said he remembered was being suffocated and unable to breathe when taken into custody. At his 2016 hearing, he said he felt remorse for any victim of a crime, but could not take responsibility for the shooting.

Sirhan then told the panel that if released he hoped he would be deported to Jordan or live with his brother in Pasadena, California.