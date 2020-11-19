Roadside restaurant in UAE feeds hungry people one meal at a time

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) – At a highway side restaurant in the industrial suburb of Dubai, workers methodically assemble packaged take-out dishes of biryani rice, dal and colorful chicken curry for the poor and desperate to eat.

This is not a soup kitchen or a charity campaign, but an ordinary Indian restaurant along a busy highway in Sharjah, one of the seven sheikhdoms of the UAE desert.

When other kitchens close for the night, Biryani Spot kicks in. Cooks scoop up leftover food and turn it into free hot meals for underpaid or unemployed migrants, much of it from Southeast Asia. Those in need filter into the cramped restaurant at 10 p.m. to receive dinner – no questions asked.

“The current situation is that you have a lot of jobless people, a lot of people struggling here because of their low wages,” said restaurant co-founder Mohammed Shujath Ali. “We don’t want to waste our food, … we want to give it to people in need.”

As small businesses in the United Arab Emirates closed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ali and his wife were preparing to open theirs. A former mechanical engineer, Ali had long dreamed of running his own restaurant, a place where migrant workers who feed the plastic and fabric factories of Sharjah’s dusty industrial zone 13 could savor Indian, Pakistani and Bengali dishes familiar to a exceptionally inexpensive price.

Instead of thwarting his plans, the pandemic-induced economic collapse has created an opportunity. Tens of thousands of people working in the shadow of Dubai’s economy lost their jobs overnight, as hotels, restaurants and families laid off their workers from low-wage services in response to the lockdown.

Unable to benefit from state support in a country that ties their residency status to their employment, many have turned to charity to survive.

During its two months of existence, Biryani Spot has mobilized to meet the growing needs for food aid in the region. The place serves toasted paratha bread and a range of spicy meat and rice dishes for under five dirhams (around $ 1.50) during the day, and for nothing late at night.

These cheap or free meals are very helpful in the United Arab Emirates, a nation of some 9 million people with only around 1 million Emiratis. Southeast Asian laborers, taxi drivers, cleaners, cooks and office workers fuel businesses across the emirates, home to skyscraper Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. While many have returned home during the pandemic, others have stayed hoping to find work to support loved ones back home.

Taj al-Islam, a 50-year-old Bangladeshi car wash, has long struggled to make ends meet, earning around $ 270 a month, barely enough to feed her five children at home. He said the free take-out allowed him to stretch his budget a bit further.

Mohammed Shakeel, a 38-year-old Pakistani man, arrived at the end of the night to bring the remaining meals back to his mosque about 25 kilometers (about 15 miles) from Dubai. After 19 years as a service manager at a luxury car dealership, he was fired in March when the virus hit. Now he knocks in vain on company doors looking for work, feeling tired and dizzy without food.

“In any other country I would be supported if I lost a job like this, but here there is no help,” Shakeel said as she piled up the food parcels.

Biryani Spot’s biggest challenge so far is getting the word out. The sprawling neighborhood doesn’t have a lot of foot traffic. Hidden from the street, the little yellow restaurant sign is easily missed among the rows of dilapidated shops and abandoned buildings.

Ali promotes free food through regular posts in Facebook groups for residents. When people don’t show up, he packs dozens of meals and drives them straight to denser areas, taxi ranks, or offices where he knows the night cleaners are hungry.

He described the documents as a “small contribution” to those in need, something that is embedded in his faith as a Muslim.

“We are just a small company, doing our jobs, like every human being does in their own way,” said Ali.

___

“One Good Thing” is a series that highlights individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in difficult times – stories of people finding a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing