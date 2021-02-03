Road to hell paved with good intentions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, February 3 (IPS) – Access to COVID-19 vaccines for many developing countries and most of their people will have to wait as powerful and better off for earlier access, regardless of need or the urgency. More profits, due to the scarcity of manufactured goods, will surely result in even more loss of human life and livelihood.

Good intentions are not enough

To encourage the private sector to develop and distribute vaccines, WHO launched COVAX to ensure more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. However, interest from vaccine manufacturers has been limited, while some governments – especially those in affluent upper-middle-income countries – pursue other options.

COVAX was co-directed with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Building on their previous success with anticipated market commitments (AMC), they’ve extended the same approach under very different circumstances.

AMC was originally designed induce the development of vaccines against “neglected diseases”. These infectious diseases remain threats in poor countries and among the poor. As a result, the potential sales revenue was deemed too low for the necessary investment by profit-seeking vaccine companies.

By securing and subsidizing sales, the AMC effectively promises the vaccine developer that the research and development effort will pay off, usually with advance payments and grants to bolster the incentive.

No one size fits all

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, COVAX AMC is not a “white knight” coming to the rescue of an orphan, typically tropical disease. Instead, it competes with other, mostly upper-middle-range buyers.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

To put it bluntly, the context of the Covid-19 pandemic is enough different the problem of “neglected diseases” that the CMA was designed to address, ie contemporary Western R&D efforts presumed to be primarily, if not exclusively, motivated by the prospect of profit.

The highly infectious “aerosol-borne” virus quickly reached global reach. Seemingly more likely to be fatal with age, the massive vulnerability to infection has ensured a large and inclusive international market for Covid-19 vaccines from the start.

Recognizing the scale and impact of the pandemic threat, vaccine developers expect to sell their vaccines very with profit. They made advance sales to many governments of rich countries, rather than, or even by committing to COVAX. Unsurprisingly in these circumstances, the COVAX AMC approach has not worked well, let alone fairly.

Companies did not need AMC advance purchases to jumpstart their efforts. Expecting the WHO to protect their interests, the governments of participating developing countries, mainly upper-middle-income countries, have generally not worked together to push for more price moderation.

Subverted COVAX

Advance Covid-19 vaccine purchases By many rich countries, not only are governments far exceeding their population needs, but they are also not designed in a way that is transparent and conducive to improving equity.

Unsure of the effectiveness and efficacy of the often still experimental vaccines, some have booked, paid for and are now demanding much more than what their populations need. Thus, COVAX was overthrown by the actions of governments of rich countries.

Ironically, instead of protecting and promoting the interests of the poor, the public interest and the common good, COVAX AMC has been used to set price floors. Arguably, COVAX has secured profits for vaccine companies without addressing the issue of “cash only” and competitive “vaccine nationalism”.

To ensure a “ popular vaccine ” accessible to all, Acharya and Reddy have offers public funding to develop or purchase vaccine formulas. This can ensure that patentable and other relevant information is freely shared, allowing producers of generic vaccines to dramatically increase supply at much lower prices.

Since the governments of rich countries have already paid a lot to accelerate vaccine development, they can more easily secure and share the hitherto undisclosed information needed to dramatically and inexpensively increase the production of generic vaccines.

Since vaccine developers don’t really expect much income from selling vaccines to the poor, such “generosity” would cost them little, while earning them invaluable appreciation and goodwill to enabling governments.

Exit

The best way forward now is to approve the WTO TRIPS waiver, which the Trump administration, the EU and some allies like Brazil have stubbornly blocked.

The TRIPS waiver – requested by developing countries led by South Africa, India and Pakistan – aims to temporarily suspend several provisions of the TRIPS Agreement relating to patents, design and protection undisclosed information.

The Biden administration has demonstrated a renewed commitment to multilateralism by joining the World Health Organization (WHO). He can show leadership not only by lifting the US embargo on exports of vaccines, life-saving medicines and equipment, but also by making a strong case for the proposed TRIPS waiver at the WTO.

American taxpayers have already spent billions to accelerate the development and distribution of private vaccines. Vaccines for the world can be dramatically scaled up, at little additional cost, by working with the rest of the world, as Chinese researchers have done by sharing the virus’s genome sequence with the world within two weeks of its discovery. More than a year ago.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram