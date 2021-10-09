Rival Libya Parties Sign Initial Mercenary Withdrawal Agreement

A question of mercenaries, foreign fighters have long been an obstacle before the historic general elections in Libya.

Rival parties in Libya have reached a first agreement on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African nation, a move seen as a key step towards unifying the warring parties in the violence-ravaged country.

The UN Rivals Mediation Mission said a 10-member joint military commission, with five representatives on each side, (JMC 5 + 5) signed a “gradual and balanced” withdrawal agreement at the end of three days, UN-facilitated talks in Geneva on Friday.

He added that the plan, together with an implementation mechanism, would be “the cornerstone of the gradual, balanced and sequenced withdrawal process” of mercenaries and foreign forces.

Jan Kubis, the UN special envoy for Libya, hailed the decision as “another breakthrough”.

Friday’s agreement “creates a positive dynamic on which we must build in order to move towards a stable and democratic stage, in particular by the holding of free, credible and transparent national elections on December 24, with results accepted by all” , Kubis said.

The UN has welcomed the signing of an action plan, which is aligned with a ceasefire agreement, the respective UN Security Council resolutions and the results of the Berlin Conference last year. .

Mercenaries and Civil War

The issue of mercenaries and foreign fighters has long been an obstacle before the historic general elections in Libya.

Last December, the UN’s acting envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, estimated that there had been at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Russians, Syrians, Sudanese and Chadians, in recent years.

Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The oil-rich country was then, for years, divided between rival governments in the capital, Tripoli, and the eastern part of the country. Each camp is supported by different foreign powers and militia groups.

The Libyan split came to the fore in 2019, when renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, allied with the east-based administration, launched an offensive to take Tripoli from armed militias loosely allied with the weak government but recognized by the government. the UN in the country’s capital.

Haftar was supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and France. But his 14-month campaign and march on Tripoli ultimately failed in June 2020, after Turkey sent troops to aid the UN-recognized administration, which also had the backing of Qatar and Italy.

After the stalemate in the fighting, subsequent UN-sponsored peace talks resulted in a ceasefire last October and the installation of an interim government that is expected to lead the country to elections. of December.

The ceasefire agreement also provided for the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries within three months, which was never implemented.

After signing the agreement in Geneva, the rival parties said they would return and communicate with their base and the international parties concerned “to support the implementation of this plan and respect for the sovereignty of Libya”.

The agreement also provided for the deployment of UN observers to monitor the ceasefire prior to the implementation of the withdrawal plan.