Risk for Belarus ruler: migrants he attracted might want to stay

While Poland’s defense minister said on Wednesday that his country would fight “for months, if not years” to keep migrants away, the prospects for those hoping to enter the European Union through Belarus have dimmed further and left Mr Lukashenko with a dilemma: what to do with the thousands of people his country has allowed in but who now cannot get out?

During a visit to Warsaw last month, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader in exile, said between 10,000 and 15,000 migrants had already arrived in her country and would become “a huge problem for Lukashenko” if they remained stranded in Belarus.

“He has to face all these people one way or another,” she said.

It is not known exactly where these numbers stand, but they have clearly increased rapidly over the past month, although the flow has slowed considerably in recent days as airlines have either halted flights to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, or banned to passengers from certain countries such as Iraq. , Syria and Yemen.

Asked about Belarus’ response to asylum requests, Yuri Karayev, former Minister of the Interior and now assistant to Lukashenko responsible for the Grodno border region, said on Wednesday he was surprised that anyone who really wanted to settle down in Belarus. He said he did not know how the government would respond to asylum claims.

Understanding the Belarus-Poland border crisis Map 1 of 6 A migration crisis. The gatherings of migrants along the eastern border of the European Union have resulted in a growing stalemate between Belarus and the EU Here’s what you need to know: European accusations against Belarus. EU leaders to pretend that Alexander G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ autocratic leader, designed the crisis to punish European countries for harboring opponents and imposing sanctions. Fears of a humanitarian crisis. The migrants are stranded in the thick forests that straddle the border, face freezing cold and approaching winter. They cannot enter the European Union or return to Belarus. Several have already died of hypothermia.

“I am of course happy if people like it here, but what happens depends on a decision of the president,” he said in an interview during a visit to the recently opened migrant detention center just outside the Bruzgi border area.