Rising popularity of adventure sports is expected to accelerate the growth of the adventure tourism market during the forecast period, 2020-2027 – Exclusive Report [320 Pages] by Research Dive

The adventure tourism market is expected to witness immense growth during the forecast period. The land-based business segment is expected to register more profit. The segment of soft adventure activities is the most lucrative. The family segment should experience more growth. The 20-30 age group is expected to be a huge contributor to market income. Europe will hold the highest market share for adventure activities.

New York, USA, March 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to a latest report released by Research Dive, the global adventure tourism market is expected to grow in terms of revenue from $ 609,000.0 million in 2019 to over $ 1,796,243.8 million by 2027. The report provides insight into the various dips and peaks facing the adventure tourism market for various reasons such as climate change and economic problems.

Market dynamics

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) states that the number of tourists interested in adventure tourism in 2019 increased by 5.0% compared to 2018. Some of the reasons for this can be deciphered as young people willing to travel and out of their comfort zones, resulting in increased income over the forecast period.

For more detailed information, download a sample copy of the report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8340

Climate change is the main reason for all the chain reactions within the ecosystem of this area, such as loss of habitat, erosion, culture and language. These are predicted to be a barrier to the growth of the adventure tourism industry over the forecast years.

The use of various new forms of technology such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, IoT and others has attracted more customers. This has provided a broad growth prospect for the adventure tourism market.

Market segments

The market is mainly divided into the following segments based on type, business, type of traveler, age group, and regional knowledge.

Soft type sub-segment to dominate the market

The story continues

The mild type sub-segment has held a 60.9% revenue share since 2019 and expected to maintain this growth throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that tourists go for the soft adventure as it does not require experience and is not as risky.

The land sub-segment will be the most profitable

The land sub-segment generated revenue of $ 381,797.5 million in 2019, which is the highest in terms of market size. It is expected to continue to grow due to strong demand for more land-based activities such as wildlife safaris, trekking and bicycle tours during the forecast years.

The family sub-segment will hold the highest market share

The family sub-segment held a significant share of the market as it accounted for revenue of $ 168,069.8 million in 2019 and is expected to generate up to $ 555,461.2 million by 2027. The rise of adventure activities with children and families has led to this growth of the segment and will continue to do so in the forecast years.

20-30 years age group The reason can see constant growth of the market

Groups or individuals between the ages of 20 and 30 accounted for most of the market share which stood at 41% and continues to grow. The need to explore various cultures, wildlife and more is the reason for its growth which would continue as predicted.

Europe will hold the highest share of the regional segment

Europe accounted for the highest market turnover in 2019 (over 30.0%) and is expected to reach $ 232,996.3 in 2027. This is due to the widespread demand for adventure tourism that interests strongly the Europeans.

Connect with an analyst to reveal the impact of COVID-19 on the market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8340

Key market players

According to the report, some of the major players in the global adventure tourism market are –

MTSOBEK Topdeck Travel Limited ElderTreks Interpid Group Recreational equipment Austin Adventures Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC Butterfield and Robinson Inc. G Adventures Lindblad Expeditions.

Some of the recent developments have involved post-covid trips to places that will help tourists cool off, while also helping the economy of the place. Recently, Abercrombie & Kent introduced a new way to make luxury tailor-made travel.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio and latest strategic developments.

Ramifications of COVID-19 in the market

As the virus spread across the world, it caused an immediate reaction to close borders, transport was canceled, thus also putting tourism on hiatus. As explained by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the number of travelers has declined for the above reasons. But, with subsequent changes by various governments and with the implementation of new safety guidelines, the recovery rate of this sector is expected to increase again. In May 2020, a key player in this market added 6 additional adventure trips as well as 2 new Great American road trips. These cross California, Arizona, Utah, Alaska and more.

Main trend markets –

CONTACT: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521