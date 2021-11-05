World
Rise of Taliban negatively affects South Asia: report – Times of India
KABUL: As the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates day by day, reports point to a rise in radical Islam in Bangladesh, Pakistan and even India since the The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, said a media report.
Writing in The J.CA, Rachel Avraham, a political analyst, cited an interview with Shipan Kumer Basu, chairman of the World Hindu Struggle Committee, where he said that with the rise of the taliban in power, it is feared that the situation will deteriorate further.
“In recent weeks, Muslim extremists have carried out barbaric attacks against Hindus by placing the Koran in a Hindu puja mandap (temporary places of worship). Members of the Buddhist community were not left out either. Due to false rumors of blasphemy. , in more than 31 districts, Hindu idols have been vandalized, Hindu houses have been attacked and looted and many Hindu women have been gang raped, ”said Basu.
From Basu’s perspective, Bangladesh has always been associated with developments in Afghanistan – and the rise of the Taliban there has led to a euphoria of radicalism in Bangladesh, which has a government that is already pampering radical Islamists, according to the report. .
According to the report, earlier this week radical Islamists clashed with police on their way to the Pakistani capital. These riots, which resulted in the death of two police officers, led the government to free 350 banned Islamist militants.
At the same time, there are also reports of Pakistani cricketers praising radical Islam and promoting bigotry against non-Muslims. A recent Gallop poll found that 55% of Pakistanis would support the establishment of a radical Islamist government similar to the Taliban in Afghanistan, indicates the report.
And in Afghanistan itself, the situation is deteriorating day by day, increasing the possibility that such radicalism will influence the whole region.
At the same time, the European Parliament recently organized an international conference on “the situation of women’s rights in Afghanistan after the The Taliban takeover. ”
The conference was hosted by Manel Msalmi, a well-known feminist and human rights activist.
At the conference, one of the speakers was Zarifa Ghafari, a former Afghan mayor of Maidan Shar. The J .CA reported.
According to Ghafari, “It is becoming clear that the Taliban 2.0 is going to be worse, as their worldview remains unchanged, rooted in medieval ideologies. Especially on the crucial issue of women’s rights.”
“The new government formed by the Taliban is all male, made up mostly of mullahs. Even in the Ministry of Education, professional women are absent. The Taliban Ministry of Higher Education has only consulted male teachers and students on the resumption of university functions, ”she added. .
Writing in The J.CA, Rachel Avraham, a political analyst, cited an interview with Shipan Kumer Basu, chairman of the World Hindu Struggle Committee, where he said that with the rise of the taliban in power, it is feared that the situation will deteriorate further.
“In recent weeks, Muslim extremists have carried out barbaric attacks against Hindus by placing the Koran in a Hindu puja mandap (temporary places of worship). Members of the Buddhist community were not left out either. Due to false rumors of blasphemy. , in more than 31 districts, Hindu idols have been vandalized, Hindu houses have been attacked and looted and many Hindu women have been gang raped, ”said Basu.
From Basu’s perspective, Bangladesh has always been associated with developments in Afghanistan – and the rise of the Taliban there has led to a euphoria of radicalism in Bangladesh, which has a government that is already pampering radical Islamists, according to the report. .
According to the report, earlier this week radical Islamists clashed with police on their way to the Pakistani capital. These riots, which resulted in the death of two police officers, led the government to free 350 banned Islamist militants.
At the same time, there are also reports of Pakistani cricketers praising radical Islam and promoting bigotry against non-Muslims. A recent Gallop poll found that 55% of Pakistanis would support the establishment of a radical Islamist government similar to the Taliban in Afghanistan, indicates the report.
And in Afghanistan itself, the situation is deteriorating day by day, increasing the possibility that such radicalism will influence the whole region.
At the same time, the European Parliament recently organized an international conference on “the situation of women’s rights in Afghanistan after the The Taliban takeover. ”
The conference was hosted by Manel Msalmi, a well-known feminist and human rights activist.
At the conference, one of the speakers was Zarifa Ghafari, a former Afghan mayor of Maidan Shar. The J .CA reported.
According to Ghafari, “It is becoming clear that the Taliban 2.0 is going to be worse, as their worldview remains unchanged, rooted in medieval ideologies. Especially on the crucial issue of women’s rights.”
“The new government formed by the Taliban is all male, made up mostly of mullahs. Even in the Ministry of Education, professional women are absent. The Taliban Ministry of Higher Education has only consulted male teachers and students on the resumption of university functions, ”she added. .