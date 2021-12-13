Rise in suicides highlights mental health burden in Malawi

There is a critical shortage of trained health workers in Malawi to cope with the growing mental health burden in the country. Credit: Charles Mpaka

Lilongwe, Malawi, December 13 (IPS) – When a former Deputy Speaker of Parliament was shot and killed in the National Assembly buildings in Lilongwe in September 2021, it shook Malawi. He also drew attention to the burden of mental health in the country.

Experts say a sharp rise in suicide cases has become the most visible expression of the burden of mental health problems in Malawi.

“There is depression, stress and many other silent forms of disturbance. More often than not, we act quickly on a person with a mental disability because they are wreaking havoc, ”says Harry Kawiya, clinical psychiatric officer at Zomba Psychiatric Hospital, Malawi’s only referral mental health facility and one of the two specialized institutions of the country. “But the increase in suicide cases recently shows us the seriousness of the mental health problem among us, which we are not adequately addressing.”

National police records show suicide cases have increased dramatically in Malawi over the past three years. For example, between January and March 2021, the country recorded 76 suicides, an increase of almost 50% from the same period last year.

A police station in Lilongwe records an average of six cases each month, the station’s spokesperson, Foster Benjamin, told IPS.

“This is a big increase, and it’s worrying,” he said. “The reasons range from family disagreements to financial problems. In almost all cases, those who kill themselves are men.

Former vice president Clement Chiwaya, 50, left a suicide note detailing frustrations with sorting out perks, including an official vehicle he had purchased, as the reason.

In a village just outside Lilongwe, a man hanged himself last year because of debts related to his small tobacco farm.

His wife, Christina Makwecha, says she lost her 43-year-old husband in October 2020 after the tobacco marketing season ended.

“We suffered heavy losses, so that we could not pay part of the debts of the workers and the inputs that we received from the agro-traders,” says Makwecha, a mother of four.

One evening, on her return from a meeting of the village savings group in the area, she found the man hanging from a tree in a field not far from their house.

“It was then that I remembered that for almost two weeks before the incident, he had become more and more agitated, unusually angry and started to skip meals,” she said.

As the country experiences an increasing number of suicides, many Malawians are unaware of the mental health disorders that lead people to commit suicide, said Dr Charles Masulani, managing director of St John of God Hospitaller Services Ltd, a mental health agency of the Catholic Church. hospital in Malawi.

“Just as people would know where to go when they have malaria because there is a lot of knowledge about malaria, we don’t know about mental health disorders in Malawi. So people tend to struggle within themselves without asking for help from counselors, religious leaders or therapists, or anyone else who would offer help, ”Masulani explains.

Hospital records show it recorded 7,671 consultations with mental health patients last year, including 4,142 men and 3,529 women.

Mental health disorders diagnosed included anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis, dementia, delusional disorder, depression, delirium, epilepsy, hippomania, antisocial personality disorder, learning and schizophrenia.

Experts say the impact of COVID-19 on businesses has worsened the high prevalence of mental health disorders in Malawi and the government’s response has been insufficient.

In 2017, the Office of the Ombudsman’s investigation revealed glaring gaps in the management of mental health in the public health system.

He criticized the government for not adequately funding district health offices so that they could take care of patients before sending them to the referral hospital.

The Ombudsman also blamed the Ministry of Health for the persistent acute shortage of psychiatric staff, which has compromised the quality of care for patients with mental disorders.

The survey found, for example, that in two districts in the central region, the mental health worker-to-population ratio ranged from 1:80,840 to 1: 558,470.

According to the report, the problem of staff shortages begins with the way in which the training of doctors in Malawi is designed.

“While undergraduates are exposed to different aspects of the medical profession, including psychiatry, during the internship, psychiatry is avoided altogether, thus depriving more additional and potential psychiatric staff,” the report reads. .

The investigation further revealed inefficiencies in the supply of psychotropic drugs to patients with mental disorders, resulting in their unavailability most of the time.

Four years after the survey, these challenges remain.

At the commemoration of World Mental Health Day in October, Dr Michael Udedi, mental health expert at the Ministry of Health, acknowledged the severe shortage of specialist personnel in the public health system.

He said that although the country has mental health clinicians and nurses in almost every district hospital in the country, there is only one psychiatrist based at Zomba Psychiatric Hospital and no psychologist in the areas. public hospitals.

He also revealed that in May this year, the Ministry of Health published job offers to recruit psychologists; there was no response.

Additionally, there is no dedicated mental health budget, Udedi told IPS in an interview last week.

“Therefore, it’s not easy to track mental health funding per se,” he says.

He says, however, that the ministry is providing funds to the referral hospital. He also says it is the responsibility of district health offices to devote part of their funding from the treasury to mental health activities such as purchasing drugs.

In his report, the ombudsman attributed the apparent lack of attention to mental health as a primary health problem to a weak and old legislative framework.

The treatment of patients with mental disorders is provided for in the Mental Health Act passed in 1948 – when Malawi was still under British colonial rule.

“This law is out of touch with current trends in mental health service delivery,” the report read.

In 2000, Malawi developed its first national mental health policy. But this too has not had a significant impact on the delivery of mental health services. The policy has therefore been revised.

The government now hopes that the challenges of the sector will be met once a bill, currently being drafted, is tabled and passed in parliament, perhaps in February of next year.

The Mental Health Bill contains a provision for dedicated funding for mental health. According to Udedi, this is essential for tackling most mental health challenges.

“This will help ensure that mental health is adequately funded. This would have implications for human resources in mental health, including support for training, ”he said.

But Udedi also challenges communities to play their role in raising awareness, minimizing stigma and discrimination against people with mental health problems and connecting these people with service providers for help. .

