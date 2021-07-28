Riots in South Africa: The Inside Story of Anarchy Week in Durban

Factory on fire in Sea Cow Lake on July 12, 2021 in Durban, South Africa

Two weeks after South Africa was plagued by a frenzy of looting and arson – the worst scenes of violence since the advent of democracy in 1994 – makeshift roadblocks and mounds of garbage in the port city of Durban have been cleared.

But soldiers continue to patrol tense neighborhoods devastated by a week of anarchy that has left more than 300 dead.

“It’s all gone. I have no insurance. I worry about the future of South Africa. I worry about the future of my children,” said entrepreneur Dawn Shabalala, whose four small stores were looted – down to the last water pipe and electrical connection.

She recalled watching in horror and frustration as the overwhelmed local police made no attempt to stop the destruction.

“I’m afraid it will happen again. But where should I go? What should I do? I had 12 employees that I can’t afford to pay. The government ignored it,” he said. she declared. a barber shop ransacked on a street where all the shops appeared to have been emptied, and several were also set on fire.

“Orchestrated” riots

Coming out of a crisis meeting with national and provincial leaders, the Prime Minister of KwaZulu-Natal Province, Sihle Zikalala, called the situation a “disaster”.

At least 40,000 businesses have been looted, torched or vandalized

Zikalala had previously been criticized for suggesting that in order to calm the situation, the authorities should release former President Jacob Zuma from prison.

It was Zuma’s arrest, for contempt of court, that sparked the unrest, leading to allegations that his allies were seeking to overthrow South Africa’s fledgling democracy.

But later, Zikalala followed the official government line, acknowledging that the violence in his province and in the economic center of Gauteng “started as a mobilization around the former president, but then grew out of control. “.

“It was deliberately triggered and orchestrated … and had an element of undermining the state – an insurgency,” Zikalala added.

Although “many, many people are very unhappy with [Zuma’s] incarceration, “Zikalala said,” anyone involved in inciting or planning or supporting disruption should be arrested and prosecuted.

Looking like a war zone

In one of the worst affected neighborhoods, Phoenix, members of the large Indian-born community expressed concern that racial tensions had been deliberately stoked by those orchestrating the violence and that the security forces were had failed to protect communities.

While businesses were primarily targeted, some homes were set on fire during the unrest

“It was like a war zone. It was something orchestrated. Something sinister. They were highly trained guys. They were actually trying to start a civil war in this country. It was an attack. direct – against the Indian community, ”said Marvin Govender. , the association of residents.

But he noted, with satisfaction, that “the communities ended up protecting themselves”.

However, there have also been accusations of racial profiling and vigilante-type attacks and murders.

Expressing concern over this, South African Police Minister Bheki Cele cited the case of a young black woman who was arrested at an informal roadblock.

“She told me that while she was stopped and her car was searched everywhere, other vehicles, driven by Indians, were passing by and were not stopped. She was taken to a nearby river and , after being assaulted, there was a debate as to whether or not she should be killed. The car was also burned, “Cele said.

Rally for Zuma

Indians – first arriving in South Africa in the late 1800s as indentured laborers – make up 2.6% of South Africa’s population. The majority of them live in KwaZulu-Natal.

Some residents stayed awake at night to protect neighborhoods

In a predominantly Indian neighborhood in the town of Verulam, Nasreen Peerbhay said her husband, Mohammed Rahoff Sathar, was killed during an informal roadblock set up to guard the community.

Video footage from the scene, on a main road near the family business, showed a red car driving straight into a crowd.

“There were five black people in the car. It was going full speed, killing eight guys, five seriously injured. My husband was among those who were killed. It was something so ugly and so bad. lives destroyed in just a few days, ”she said.

At a nearby courthouse, soldiers and police helped separate crowds of Indians and Africans protesting the arrests of several suspects.

Thobile Mkhize, a construction worker, stood among a small crowd of protesters, wearing Zuma-themed shirts and singing songs that were popular during the struggle against the racist apartheid system, which ended in 1994 with the rise of the African National Congress (ANC) – then led by the late Nelson Mandela – to power.

“We do not trust the judiciary,” Ms Mkhize said, to roars of approval and cries of “Zuma!”

Before being imprisoned, the former president had repeatedly called into question the integrity of the country’s highest judges, accusing them of political bias against him and inciting the Constitutional Court to accuse Zuma of seeking to “destroy the country. ‘rule of law’.

Poverty blamed for the unrest

Many people in KwaZulu-Natal’s main city, Durban – shocked by the extent of the unrest – seemed convinced that there would now be a backlash against Zuma and his allies in the ruling ANC.

“They failed. They didn’t destroy communities. It was a way to encourage communities to become stronger, and this, of all countries,” said Anthony Kirkwood, local marketing director.

“I think it’s the brightest thing we’ve seen.”

The looting of businesses lasted about six days

But Nkosentsha Shezi, an activist who heads a new pressure group working to back Zuma’s calls for “radical economic transformation”, said there was no evidence to link the former president and his supporters violence, and argued that they were black South Africans. , trapped by systemic poverty, who were the real victims.

“People are ready to sacrifice their lives to defend the ideals that [former] President Jacob Zuma represents. This is not a war against the whites. This is not a war against the Indians. It is about repairing colonial apartheid.

“The black majority… who have gone to malls and everywhere to loot, do not carry spears or guns. In fact, they are the ones who have become victims of the war, victims of people who shoot at them in the name of protecting private property. “said Mr. Shezi.