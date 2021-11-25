Rioters defy Solomon Islands curfew as PM faces calls to resign

Unrest shakes the capital for a second day with rioters apparently targeting Chinatown businesses amid escalating inter-island tensions.

Riots broke out in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara on Thursday, with protesters torching buildings in the city’s Chinatown amid a wave of anger in the Pacific island nation.

Protesters defied a 36-hour curfew imposed after unrest in the capital on Wednesday, when protesters attempted to storm parliament and force Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare out of power.

Images shared on social media showed smoke billowing from buildings in Honiara, less than halfway through lockdown, as rioters regrouped and again targeted Honiara’s Chinatown.

They also ransacked a police station, a local resident told AFP news agency.

The man, who declined to be named, said police had erected roadblocks but the unrest showed no signs of slowing down.

Shops, offices and businesses were set on fire in the unrest on Wednesday [Stewart K via Reuters]

“There are crowds moving around, it’s very tense,” the resident said, as local media reported looting and police using tear gas.

Most of the city’s protesters are believed to be from neighboring Malaita Island, where people have long complained about central government neglect.

The island’s local government has also strongly opposed the decision of Solomon’s government to transfer diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China in 2019. The move was engineered by Sogavare, which critics say is too much. close to Beijing, and led to an independence referendum last year, which the national government rejected as illegitimate.

“Repressed anger”

The lockdown in Honiara is expected to remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Sogavare said he would “allow our law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the perpetrators of today’s events and prevent further illegal destruction.”

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) urged residents of Honiara and surrounding areas to stay at home.

Opposition leader Matthew Wale called on the prime minister to step down, saying frustration over controversial decisions taken during his tenure had led to violence.

“Sadly, the frustrations and pent-up anger of the people against the prime minister are spilling out of control into the streets, where opportunists have taken advantage of the already dire and deteriorating situation,” Wale said in a statement.

Similar inter-island rivalries led to the deployment of an Australian-led peacekeeping force in the Solomons between 2003 and 2017, and developments are likely to be closely watched in Canberra and Wellington. .

There were riots after the 2006 general election, with much of Honiara’s Chinatown razed amid rumors that companies with ties to Beijing rigged the vote.

Sogavare said those involved in the latest unrest had been “led astray” by unscrupulous people.

“I honestly thought we had passed the darkest days in our country’s history, however… [these] events are a painful reminder that we have a long way to go, ”he said.