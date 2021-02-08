Rioters accused accuse Trump of ‘inspiring’ violence on Capitol Hill

As the US Senate prepares for the historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, some of the accused rioters who occupied the US Capitol on January 6 are using his words as their defense, court documents show .

Emanuel Jackson, who court records describe as a ‘recently homeless’ 20-year-old black man, was allegedly filmed using a metal baseball bat to hit police protective shields as rioters breached tusks for the purpose of preventing a joint session of Congress from certifying the president. Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Jackson’s attorney, Brandi Harden, wrote in a filing calling for interim release that Trump “woke up the crowd by telling them ‘we will stop the theft’ and ‘you will never take our country back with weakness, you have to show by force and you have to be strong… if you don’t fight like a devil, you will no longer have a country ””.

As such, “the nature and circumstances of this offense must be viewed through the prism of an event inspired by the President of the United States,” Harden wrote.

A judge on Jan.22 dismissed the request, but Jackson is not the only rioter accused to use that defense.

A Reuters tally found that at least six of the 170 people indicted in connection with the siege on Capitol Hill tried to lay at least part of the blame on Trump as they defended themselves in court or in court in the United States. public opinion.

Other defendants to take this route include Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, the “QAnon Shaman” who wore a horned headdress and face paint during the attack, and Dominic Pezzola, a member of the right-wing group Proud Boys who is accused of smashing a window on the Capitol with a stolen police shield so that rioters can enter.

Lawyers have yet to request a dismissal of the charges or an acquittal in a trial based on the belief that Trump instigated their clients, instead making the claim as part of efforts to spare them from detention provisional.

Pezzola and Chansley are still behind bars ahead of their trial date.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump including Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, enter the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

No accused will be able to avoid criminal guilt by claiming to have been instigated by Trump, said Jay Town, who was the senior federal prosecutor in Birmingham, Alabama, during the Trump administration.

“If anything, that’s an admission of criminal conduct,” now general counsel for cybersecurity firm Gray Analytics, told Reuters Town. “While this ineffective tactic may help grab the headlines, it will not help the fate of an accused.”

Trump took to a stage near the White House and urged supporters to “fight” – using the word more than 20 times. Trump told the crowd that “everyone here is going to be walking to Capitol Hill soon.” About 50 minutes into the speech, many of them did.

Trump called his speech “totally appropriate.”

The arraignment is brewing

Trump’s lawyers in upcoming Senate trial claim the former president’s rhetoric did not encourage violence and questioned whether the US constitution allows impeachment after leaving office. Trump ended his four-year term on January 20.

Trump’s lawyers have accused the nine Democratic lawmakers known as “impeachers” who will prosecute him for “intellectual dishonesty and factual emptiness” in their description of Trump’s fiery speech on January 6.

Then-US President Donald Trump speaks about his first impeachment inquiry during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on October 2, 2019[File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

A source close to the talks told Reuters the trial would open with a four-hour debate and then a vote on whether the proceedings were unconstitutional because Trump was no longer president. The trial will then feature up to 32 hours of debate starting at noon on Wednesday, the source added.

The nine Democrats who will serve as prosecutors hope to persuade members of the equally divided 100-seat Senate to condemn Trump and ban him from holding public office again.

“The intellectual dishonesty and factual vacuity put forward by House Directors in their trial brief only serves to further underscore the fact that this impeachment process was never about seeking justice,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a file in response to a brief by House prosecutors. .

From Trump prosecution is unlikely. A failed Jan. 26 attempt to dismiss the case against Trump on the grounds that it would be unconstitutional to hold a trial after the presidency garnered support from 45 of the Senate’s 50 Republicans.

To get a conviction, 17 Republicans would have to join the 50 Senate Democrats in the vote, a tall hurdle.