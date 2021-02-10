Rihanna and LVMH take a break

Is this the end of the celebrity-haute couture experience? There is, it turns out, something very Rihanna can’t do: sell high fashion clothes during a pandemic.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French luxury group, announced the Fenty house with fanfare in 2019. But today, they revealed that with Rihanna, they had “jointly taken the decision to suspend the ready-to-wear activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.”

Translated, it means the luxury fashion arm of the Empire Fenty (an empire that separately includes the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and Fenty cosmetics and skincare) will no longer produce collections, although it is not officially closed, and Rihanna remains a part of LVMH.

Discussions are currently underway with the brand’s employees on their future, even if Bastien Renard, general manager of the label, remains in place. The news was first reported by Everyday women’s clothing.