Rights pundits sound alarm bells over ‘brutal’ Uganda election crackdown

“We are particularly alarmed by reports of widespread and continuing crackdown on opposition leaders and their supporters,” the nine experts said in a statement. declaration urging the authorities to investigate and prosecute all human rights violations.

They drew attention to allegations of extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, deprivation of due process; and violations of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Unknown fate

Several thousand people have been arrested and while some have been released, others have reportedly been tortured before appearing in military courts, experts said.

Meanwhile, some parents still do not know the fate or fate of their family members.

“It is scandalous that those who request information about their forcibly missing relatives are further subjected to reprisals and arrests,” independent experts said.

In a call to authorities to end the ongoing crackdown on political opposition – including the use of live ammunition without warning – experts also asked where the political opponents were held in detention.

“We urge the Ugandan government to take all necessary measures to immediately stop withholding information about people arrested in connection with the general elections, a practice amounting to enforced disappearance, and from revealing their fate and whereabouts,” they declared.

“ Blatant ” tactics

Highlighting the case of opposition leader and presidential candidate actor Robert Kyagulanyi, 39, known as Bobi Wine, experts said that he would be placed under “arbitrary house arrest” at the start of the campaign. he year was symptomatic of a “blatant repression”. tactics… and the lack of due process ”.

The experts, who are part of the Human rights council, explained that opposition leaders and their supporters protested against alleged electoral irregularities and the ban on rallies under the pretext of preventing the spread of COVID-19[female[feminine.

General elections were held on January 14 and incumbent President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner by the National Election Commission.

Before the vote, the UN Human Rights Office, OHCHR, reported numerous rights violations, including cases of arbitrary arrests, detention and torture.

Reduce freedoms

At the same time, the interruption of Internet services slowed down the voting process and affected the counting of ballots.

“The restriction of press and media freedom, intimidation, mistreatment and assaults on journalists covering the elections and in particular the opposition are simply unacceptable,” the experts said.

“The government must offer immediate remedies and reparations to all victims,” they stressed.

