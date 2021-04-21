Rights Group calls for overhaul of criminal justice systems response to sexual violence in South Asia

“Onerous” evidence requirements in sexual violence cases hamper access to justice for survivors in South Asia, according to a new report. Credit: Stella Paul / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, April 21 (IPS) – Loopholes in laws, illegal out-of-court settlements, intimidation of rape victims and the inability of law enforcement agencies to adequately respond to reports of sexual violence prevent women from asking justice and to maintain the impunity of the perpetrators of rape in South Asia.

This is according to the women’s and girls’ rights group Equality now, which released a report titled “Sexual Violence in South Asia: Legal and Other Barriers to Justice for Survivors” today, April 21.

The report focused on six countries; Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, India and Sri Lanka. It follows panel discussions with survivors in four of the countries, as well as interviews with lawyers and activists working on sexual violence. He exposed protection gaps in laws across countries.

“It is just that the text of the law contributes to the impunity of perpetrators and prevents survivors from obtaining justice. One of the main gaps that we found is that in four of the six countries there is no criminalization of marital rape, ”Equality Now legal adviser Divya Srinivasan told IPS.

According to the report, “onerous” evidence requirements in rape cases hamper access to justice for survivors. He says five of the six countries, India being the exception, allow evidence of a rape victim’s sexual history.

The report also highlights the prevalence of extra-legal settlements, or compromises, in the region. In order to arrive at these payments, survivors sometimes face pressure from their families, relatives of the accused or members of the community.

“Even though these settlements are illegal, they are still happening in large numbers. Often, they are between families without even asking the survivor or obtaining her consent. Even when she consents, it is because she is under tremendous pressure and even threatened with violence and other threats and this is one of the reasons cases drop out of the system, ”he said. Srinivasan said.

The report contains survivor stories, sobering first-person accounts that include protracted trials, members of caste systems who have refused to heed calls for reparation and protection after marital rape and a survivor from India whose husband reproached her for dishonoring the house by being raped. In addition to being ostracized, survivors also reported that the courage to file an official police report was often met with disbelief and the refusal to take statements.

“The failures include inadequacies in the way justice system officials respond to sexual violence, including the refusal of the police to record cases or even to file false information in the police report and attitudes of blame. the victims. We have seen a lot of this in all areas from the police, medical professionals and even judges, ”Srinivasan said.

The report notes that many survivor stories have been told by women in the six countries who are marginalized due to their caste, ethnicity and religion, noting that they face intersectional forms of discrimination when ‘they are trying to access justice.

“Women and girls from socially excluded communities are often at higher risk of being subjected to sexual violence compared to other communities, due to the use of rape as a weapon of repression, accompanied by a general culture of violence. ‘impunity for sexual violence and a particular impunity for those of the dominant classes, castes or religions, which often leads to a denial of justice, ”he explains.

“In addition, the lack of social, political and economic influence often prevents the denunciation of cases by these communities or increases their vulnerability to threats and pressures from perpetrators. Survivors are further discriminated against when dealing with the criminal justice system. Survivors of sexual violence from socially excluded communities therefore face serious obstacles in accessing justice. “

The report makes detailed recommendations to all sectors of government, listing what needs to change to ensure access to justice for survivors.

He calls on the authorities to remedy the protection gaps in the law. It focuses on policing, calling on governments in South Asia to put in place measures to improve the police response to cases of sexual violence, including by educating and training officers in awareness raising. kind. It also demands action against police officers who refuse to press charges or actively obstruct justice in rape cases.

The authors also call for more humane medical examinations in rape cases, denouncing the continued use of two-finger or virginity tests in some countries, despite being a violation of human rights.

Our fourth recommendation is to improve prosecution procedures and trials for sexual offenses to ensure quality prosecutions that lead to increased conviction rates, as well as expeditious trials.

The fifth point calls for designing and funding holistic interventions to improve access to justice for survivors. He notes that while convictions are needed, there are not enough and should be accompanied by support for survivors, including psychosocial care and access to compensation, measures that can help them put their lives back. on rails.

“What we have seen across South Asia is that there are a lot of high profile rape cases and as a result of public protests the government is coming out with a superficial response to assuage public sentiment.” , Srinivasan said. “Really, there has to be systemic changes, every aspect of the system has to improve access to justice for survivors.”