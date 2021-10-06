Ride United Last Mile Delivery reduces food insecurity for # WorldFoodDay2021

United Way Worldwide’s partnership with PetSmart Charities and DoorDash has delivered over 5.6 million meals to date

ALEXANDRIE, Virginia, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Soon it’s United Nations # WorldFoodDay2021, a reminder that some 42 million Americans will experience food insecurity in 2021. Urged to do their part to end hunger, United Way around the world announces the winner Ride United Last Mile Delivery The program has made more than half a million deliveries to more than 350 communities since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, accounting for more than 5.6 million meals to date.

Ride United Last Mile Delivery

Ride United Last Mile Delivery was designed to bridge the critical “last mile” gap to access nutritious food and essential resources for customers without transportation. In partnership with by Dash, Dashers make deliveries directly to households, meeting the needs of all family members, now including those with fur in a new pilot, adding PetSmart Charities to collaboration with delivery. Since the launch of the innovation effort, the deliveries have expanded access to hot meals, pet food, hygiene items, disaster preparedness supplies, educational materials and more. With contactless delivery and security protocols in place, the campaign has proven to be safe and effective in transporting over half a million deliveries to those in need, with the goal of reaching one million deliveries. by the end of 2021.

United Nations World Food Day raises awareness of the causes of poverty and hunger, citing that 40% of the world’s population cannot afford healthy diets. To combat this problem in the United States, local United Way offices and 211 agencies (a speed dial number providing information and referrals to health, human, and social service organizations) are working with local agencies, food banks and partner grocery stores to identify eligible people. With the support of partners such as PetSmart Charities and DoorDash, Ride United is maximizing the efficiency of its delivery model by bringing essential supplies to those most affected by the scope of the pandemic.

“I can’t think of a better time than World Food Day to share the food insecurity-related 211 calls that surpassed 3.7 million last year. Our organizations and partners are working tirelessly to tackle this preventable problem, ”said Josh Pedersen, Acting Senior Director 211, United Way Worldwide. “The Centraide network is at its best when we approach critical issues on the ground in creative ways with willing partners. Centraide has always done what we have always done when communities are in difficulty: helping people react, recover and rebuild and they are honored. for joining forces with DoorDash and PetSmart Charities to support World Food Day by helping more people overcome food insecurity. “

“World Food Day is a reminder that millions of people do not have access to the food they need. To expand access to food, DoorDash is proud to fuel the delivery of food and essential items through Project DASH, ”said Brittany Graunke, government director and nonprofit of DoorDash Drive. “By leveraging our last mile logistics, we are able to create impact in a way that promotes dignity and convenience. We look forward to continuing to develop this work with our partners United Way Worldwide and PetSmart Charities to meet the continuing need. “

“Pets are part of the family,” said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities. “In the United States, 70% of households have a pet, many of which are food insecure. We know that some people will choose to feed their beloved pet before themselves. The lack of transportation worsens the situation. But no organization can solve hunger on its own – and with United Way and DoorDash, the combination of our resources means fewer people will have to make these impossible choices. “

Start October 1st United Way Worldwide will host a two-week campaign culminating in World Food Day to raise awareness of Ride United Last Mile Delivery and secure financial support to fund an additional 500,000 deliveries to meet the demand. increased demand for end-of-year and end-of-year celebrations.

For more information on partnership opportunities or to donate, please visit: UnitedWay.org/RideUnited. (* Donations up to $ 600 realized in 2021 are tax deductible.)

To find out more about available local resources, including food, please call 211 or visit 211.org for more information.

About Centraide

Centraide fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we improve the lives of 48 million people every year. United Way is the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That’s why we’re the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake of COVID-19, we are helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we work to build resilient and equitable communities. Learn more about Centraide.org . Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.

About 211

211 is a vital service used by millions of people across North America. Every day, customers call 211 for access to free and confidential crisis and emergency advice, disaster relief, food, health care and insurance, health care and insurance. assistance with the payment of stable housing and utilities, employment services, veterans services, and child and family care services. Last year, 211 responded to more than 12 million requests for assistance across the United States. The service is available to over 95% of the US population, including Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, and is also available in most of Canada. Those in need or looking for information for someone else can call 211 from a cell phone or landline or visit www.211.org for more contact options.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a tech company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and 50 states across United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to meet consumer expectations for ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the last mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash brings communities closer, one door at a time.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program at all PetSmart® stores in the United States and Porto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps nearly 600,000 animals connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grants to support organizations that advocate for and care about the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets to loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care, and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and relief supplies. ’emergency. Each year, millions of generous donors help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping on PetSmart.com and using PIN keypads at checkouts in PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities effectively uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the primary animal welfare funder in North America, granting more than $ 475 million since its inception in 1994. Independent of PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501 (c) (3) organization that has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past 17 consecutive years, placing it among the top percentage of assessed charities. To find out more visit www.petsmartcharities.org .

