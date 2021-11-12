Rich food from poor fish, making diet and health sustainable

A nutritionally improved maize flour suitable for nursing mothers was developed by the NutriFish project and donated to hospitals in Uganda. NutriFish Credit

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, Nov. 12 (IPS) – During the COVID-19 lockdown in Uganda, a breastfeeding mother fought to improve the health of her malnourished child. With the closure of her local health center, she feared the child would die without urgent medical treatment.

Her child was saved. The mother received cornmeal fortified with fish, developed by a local team of researchers as part of the NutriFish project and donated to the local Mulago hospital in Kampala.

It’s not hard to see why food innovation has been successful. Cornmeal flour fortified with fish is packed with essential micronutrients and proteins. A 200g serving of cornmeal fortified with fish, known locally as posho, provides up to 50 percent of a mother’s daily requirement for calories, vitamin A, iron and zinc.

“Posho is good for me although the appearance may turn off, it’s delicious,” a nursing mother wrote in hospital comments after receiving the cornmeal, developed to help fight widespread nutritional deficiencies , especially in women of childbearing age and children under five.

According to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey 2017, 29% of children under five are stunted, 4% are wasted and 11% are underweight. In addition, about 32 percent of women aged 15 to 49 are anemic, making it vital for them to have access to foods rich in micronutrients such as iron, zinc and calcium, which are found in Fish.

NutriFish researchers developed the nutrient-enriched meal using species of underutilized small fish (USF). The meal is created by mixing corn with silverfish – a small species of lake fish known locally as ‘mukene’, which is less popular although it is very nutritious due to its smell. tangy and grainy texture.

Dorothy Nakimbugwe, one of the Co-Principal Investigators of the NutriFish project, explained that fortified cornmeal has been developed along with other products, including baby food, seasoning, snack and sauce. All products contain underutilized fish and Nile perch by-products (NPB), which are rich in calcium, zinc and iron, making them ideal agents against micronutrient deficiencies for vulnerable groups in Uganda.

“Cornmeal fortified with fish has been evaluated by nursing mothers to improve their ability to produce adequate breast milk to feed their babies,” Nakimbugwe told IPS.

NutriFish researchers are helping reduce the loss of underutilized small fish and Nile perch byproducts through improved postharvest and processing technologies such as solar tent dryers.

The NutriFish project is an initiative of the Cultivating Africa’s Future Fund (CultiAF), a partnership between the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) and International Development Research Center of Canada. The project encourages the handling and processing of small fish to improve quality and shelf life and avoid waste.

Researchers at the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute (NaFIRRI) estimate that up to 40 percent of small fish caught in Ugandan lakes are lost due to improper handling and rudimentary processing methods.

These losses have negative implications for the fish supply and incomes of players in small fish value chains, especially women who dominate fish processing, says Jackson Efitre, senior lecturer in fisheries and aquaculture at the Makerere University and Principal Investigator of the NutriFish Project.

Currently, small fish are treated by drying in the sun or on raised racks, which is time consuming, exposing the fish to dust, insects and bacterial contamination, Efitre said. He added that there are persistent challenges with current methods of processing and preserving fish to avoid losses.

Each Ugandan consumes between 10 and 12 kg of fish per year, which is less than the 25 kg per person per year recommended by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, according to Efitre.

Declining stocks of large fish species, coupled with high exports, gender inequalities and post-harvest losses, have affected supply, Efitre said.

The Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) has developed the double pyramid model to raise awareness of the environmental and nutritional impacts of food. The Health Pyramid orders foods based on frequency of consumption with the base, including foods that should be eaten more frequently, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Legumes and fish are recommended sources of protein, while red meat and foods with a high glycemic index should be eaten in moderation. The climate pyramid indicates that products of animal origin have the highest contribution to climate change, while products of plant origin have the lowest.

BCFN research also indicates that fish and legumes are expected to be the primary source of protein in the diets of many communities. The researchers note that the sustainable increase in fish production also faces challenges from large-scale exploitation and the experience of domestic fish production and climate change, making it important for consumers to aim for a balanced and diversified diet.

“The double pyramid of health and climate shows that all foods can be part of a healthy, sustainable diet when eaten at the right frequency. Generally, foods that have a low impact on the climate are also those that should be consumed at a higher frequency for personal health, “according to the report.

The report further notes that food waste occurs during industrial processing, distribution and final consumption of food. In developing countries, food wastage occurs mainly through losses upstream in the production chain.

BCFN has identified possible ways to prevent food waste through information, food education and the participation of governments, institutions, producers and distributors in the food value chain.

