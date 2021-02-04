Revoke patents, defeat the pandemic and deliver global justice

Benny Kuruvilla

NEW DELHI, India, Feb 4 (IPS) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter: “We have to get to work to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere. With this pandemic, none of us are safe until all of us are. Benny Kuruvilla heads the Indian office of Focus on the Global South, an Asia-based think tank that provides analysis and alternatives for just social, economic and political change. As the pandemic enters its second year, the WHO monitoring lists eight Covid-19 vaccines already in public use. Several more are awaiting regulatory approval. This is unprecedented in the history of vaccines and with effective international coordination, it offers the global community a real chance for pandemic and economic recovery in 2021.

Instead, however, the world is on the brink of a ‘catastrophic moral failureOn vaccine distribution, in the words of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Countries are stuck in a dead end ‘vaccine nationalism‘, with the rich world having secured contracts to vaccinate three times its entire population by the end of this year, while 85 poor countries will not get vaccine rollout until early 2023, if at all.

This hoarding of vaccines by rich for-profit countries constitutes’apartheid vaccine‘, which not only grants rich countries an unfair privilege, but also naively approaches the pandemic as a national or regional problem, despite its blatantly global character.

And as a recent study shown, vaccine nationalism alone could cost rich countries $ 4.5 trillion due to its global economic interconnections.

European hypocrisy

But even with the imbalance already strongly in its favor, the European Union blasted at pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca when the company announced it would deliver less than half of the 80 million shots it had promised by March 2021, disrupting the bloc’s plans to vaccinate 70% of its adult population by the end of summer.

Meanwhile, a vast majority of poor countries – most of the world’s population – will be lucky if they can immunize even 10 percent of their populations by the end of the year.

In October 2020, South Africa and India presented a proposal to the WTO for a TRIPS waiver on patents, industrial designs and trade secrets that restrict access to vaccines and medicines or the manufacture of essential medical products to fight Covid-19.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, argued in November, that the best strategy against the virus was geopolitical cooperation – not competition. Yet she fiasco in progress with AstraZeneca revealed the hypocrisy of the EU – as the EU threat to invoke the same emergency provisions on behalf of Europeans that the EU currently opposes to citizens of the South.

Benny Kuruvilla Internationally, rich countries and pharmaceutical companies are hiding behind the innocently named but disastrously implemented “ intellectual property ” regime. Since its creation in 1995, the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) has been arguably the weakest link in the World Trade Organization.

While TRIPS paradoxically advanced corporate monopoly rights, other WTO agreements called for competition, deregulation and free trade.

AIDS: the global health crisis of the 1990s

When the HIV / AIDS epidemic was raging in the late 1990s, the cost of patented antiretroviral (ARV) drugs was over $ 12,000 per patient per year. South African President Nelson Mandela led a world revolt for access to affordable and life-saving ARV drugs by going beyond TRIPS provisions and launching a frontal attack on large pharmaceutical companies. In response to this call, Indian generic drug maker Cipla stunned the world in February 2001 by introduce a drug to fight AIDS for less than $ 1 per day.

Armed with this victory, developing countries fought opposition from the United States and the EU by pushing for November 2001 Doha Declaration on TRIPS, which emphasized the right to public health and access to medicines.

Two decades and another global health crisis later, a similar scenario is being played out by the same set of actors.

State-funded innovation

The proposal has now gained momentum thanks to the sponsorship of Kenya, Pakistan, Venezuela, Egypt and Bolivia, as well as the endorsement of nearly 100 countries in the WTO. WHO, UNAIDS and several A special rapporteur also support the waiver.

Just like twenty years ago, a powerful cabal of rich countries led by the EU, the US, the UK and Japan block waiver. They argue that a patent waiver will undermine innovation and that TRIPS already provides flexibilities for public health.

The waiver can play a critical role in rapidly expanding vaccine stocks.

Both of these arguments are flawed.

A study of 210 drugs approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) between 2010 and 2016 shown that government funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was the largest contributor to research and innovation.

A more recent study has shown that governments have allocated at least 88 billion euros to Covid-19 vaccine companies in 2020, demonstrating the marginal role of business financing in innovation.

Rich countries should support the TRIPS waiver

Developing countries have long argued in the WTO, that the strict provisions of the TRIPS Agreement have made it virtually impossible to use existing flexibilities, and any attempt to invoke flexibilities results in distorted trade pressures and retaliation from powerful members such as than the EU and the United States.

The waiver can play a critical role in rapidly expanding vaccine stocks. Since the expertise to make the AstraZeneca vaccine is reasonably widespread, production can be scaled up in companies in the developing world.

In India, its production has only been authorized at the Serum Institute of India, which is struggling to meet demand. It’s a scandal that while AstraZeneca charges the EU less than $ 2 per dose, Thailand – a much poorer country – is accused about $ 5 per dose. Locating production at the national level will also help countries to significantly reduce costs.

If the United States and the EU are serious about contributing to a global cooperative effort on vaccines, they should support the waiver proposal during discussions at the WTO on February 4.

The pandemic is a global problem that requires a global solution, not a few national solutions. It is of the utmost importance that all countries take swift and decisive action to put people and health before profits. Only then can we beat this pandemic.

