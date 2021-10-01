Review of Biden’s nuclear posture must reduce role of nuclear weapons

A deactivated Minuteman II missile in its silo. Credit: United States National Park Service

WASHINGTON DC, Oct 01 (IPS) – Most successful US presidents have actively led efforts to advance arms control agreements and reduce the risk of nuclear war. Although much has been achieved over the years, there are still 14,000 nuclear weapons and nine nuclear weapon states; disarmament progress has stalled; and tensions between the United States and its main nuclear adversaries, Russia and China, are mounting.

President Joe Biden clearly recognizes the problem and the value of diplomacy and nuclear restraint in solving it. His interim strategic focus on national security indicates that his administration will seek to “restore its credibility as a leader in arms control” and “take steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national security strategy”.

In February, Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to extend the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and negotiate new nuclear limits.

But it remains to be seen whether Biden’s recently launched Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) will lead to meaningful adjustments to the dangerous Cold War-era nuclear policies and costly nuclear modernization programs he inherited. Earlier this year, Biden missed the opportunity to dramatically cut his predecessor’s $ 44 billion annual nuclear budget.

Going forward, Biden must play a more direct role in the NPR to ensure it reflects his priorities and does not reinforce dangerous over-reliance on nuclear weapons and exacerbate global nuclear competition.

As I and other experts recommended in a recent letter to the White House, the president is expected to make significant changes in several key areas.

First, the NPR should include a declaratory policy that dramatically reduces the role of nuclear weapons, in line with Biden’s stated views. In 2020, he wrote: “I think the sole purpose of America’s nuclear arsenal should be to deter – and, if necessary, retaliate – against a nuclear attack. As President, I will work to put this belief into practice. “

A “single objective” policy that excludes the use of nuclear weapons in a preemptive strike or in response to a non-nuclear attack on the United States or its allies would increase strategic stability, reduce the risk of nuclear war, and help to operationalize the principle that Biden and Putin agreed in July that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” The more options there are for using nuclear weapons, the more likely they will be used.

Second, the NPR should revise the outdated targeting requirements that are used to determine how many nuclear weapons are “enough.” Although Russia is modernizing its arsenal and China is rapidly increasing its smaller strategic retaliatory force, including systems to evade US missile defenses, the current US nuclear arsenal far exceeds what is and will be needed to deter an attack. nuclear.

President Barack Obama announced in 2013 that the United States could safely reduce its deployed strategic nuclear weapons from a third below new START levels, to around 1,000 deployed strategic weapons, regardless of what Russia has. made. The arguments in favor of such a reduction are still valid.

Contrary to the Cold War logic of the US Strategic Command, having more bombs and more delivery options does not translate into more effective deterrence. It can fuel arms races and waste the funds needed to meet higher priority security needs.

The sad reality is that it would only take a few hundred US strategic nuclear weapons to destroy Russian and Chinese military capabilities, kill hundreds of millions of innocent people, and produce a global climate catastrophe.

By signaling that the United States is looking for a smaller, more appropriately sized nuclear force, Biden could help reduce tensions, spotlight other nuclear-weapon states expanding their arsenals, and more credibly claim that the United States is fulfilling its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Third, Biden’s NPR should examine options to reduce the size and scope of the US nuclear modernization plan and put into practice the “no new nuclear” policy that he has said he will support during his presidential campaign. .

It is expected to reverse the decisions taken by the Trump administration to deploy a new variant of low-yield W76-2 warhead and to develop a new nuclear cruise missile launched by sea. These weapons invite miscalculations in the event of crisis by lowering the threshold for nuclear use. New warhead projects, such as the W93 for missiles based on US and UK submarines, are also unnecessary and expensive and should be scrapped.

In his inaugural address to the United Nations, Biden said, “This is … an inflection point in history. ” He is right. The actions world leaders take over the next decade are critical to whether we face massive global threats and challenges, including the existential threat of nuclear war. Biden must do his part by implementing policies that reduce the importance of nuclear weapons and avoid a new arms race.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram