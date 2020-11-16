Reversing the Rohingya Crisis: One Woman at a Time

Female training in the centers. Credit: Bidyanondo Foundation

NEW YORK, November 16 (IPS) – This is a crisis without a quick fix that could take years to resolve without concerted efforts to address its root causes. says Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s director of emergency programs.

The Rohingya refugee crisis is one of the largest and fastest displacements of people in recent history. Since August 2017, nearly one million Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar and sought refuge in Bangladesh. The Rohingya are “one of the people, if not the most discriminated against in the world,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In flooding Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, Rohingya refugees joined more than 200,000 others who had fled years before. Today, around 860,000 stateless Rohingya refugees live in the world’s largest and most populous refugee camp, Kutupalong. Of the nearly one million refugees Bangladesh currently hosts, about half are children.

A stateless Muslim minority in Myanmar, the Rohingya make up the largest percentage of Muslims in that country, the majority living in the Rakhine region.

Shipra Das (40), one of the founding members and general secretary of the Bidyanondo Foundation, told IPS: Rohingya Camp is the largest refugee camp in the world. About 1.1 million people live here. Of these, more than 10,000 women are pregnant – the majority of them rape victims. These women give birth in poverty-stricken refugee camps in Bangladesh. Das informed IPS that they are working to empower women with knowledge and expertise and added we have tried to bridge the gap of gender inequality, reduce gender-based violence and reduce the pre-existing mindset. The journey was not easy and the help was not easily accepted by them.

According to Das, the main challenges they faced while working with Rohingya women in the camps were confidence building factors, women’s work considered taboo and increased religious decrees and backlash.

Children in the centers. Credit: Bidyanondo Foundation

Das and his team work primarily with women and children. They first started their work in the camps distributing food. Despite threats from the local lords, they continued to distribute food.

While distributing food, I advised our team to go door to door. We saw that other foundations were distributing food on the ground. The elderly, women and children were left behind and could not fight for food. The mothers of the households were happy to see their children receiving food. Gradually, the men in the household also began to react in a positive way. says that.

The next step after the food distribution project was to start an educational project. In 2018, we established a craft center in the Jamtoli Rohingya-15 camp, Das remarked.

The women of Camp-15 are trained in making handicrafts, clothing, PPE, face masks, etc. The training centers are located in safe areas and the women in training belong to a diverse age group. Interns include rape victims, pregnant women, widows, divorcees and young people.

An intern and now a beneficiary member, Fatima (24), told IPS: I was beaten and bruised. I used to hide my face and miss the practice because my husband didn’t want me to leave the house. But then he got sick and we all got hungry. Now I have completed my training. The weekly races are done with the money I earn from the centers in Bidyanondo. Seeing me, a few other women joined the training, and our children are getting an education now.

The General Secretary of the Bidyanondo Foundation said that being the first woman to volunteer and lead a branch led by women, she feels immense pride and a sense of accomplishment. Seeing other women, including Rohingya refugees, break down barriers and earn a living gives her the motivation to continue.

The training centers have helped make hundreds of Rohingya women financially independent. All profits – 100% – earned by the centers are returned to them.

The women in these Rohingya camps face harsh environments and relentless pressure from displacement of families, which has led to unrest and violence. Despite the challenges, women still work as frontline workers to support their families and communities. If these women can gradually be trained and learn to earn a living and their children can receive a basic education, they can slowly move out of poverty.

