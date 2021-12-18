Revel in the joys of books and reading at a Baghdad Book Fair

BAGHDAD – Protesters in Baghdad are staging a sit-in demanding that US troops leave Iraq. Counterterrorism troops patrol the streets. A federal court is wondering whether to certify the results of parliamentary elections two months ago.

But at the Baghdad International Fair grounds, hardly anyone cares about all of this.

Inside is the Baghdad International Book Fair. It’s not even the biggest book fair of the same name that the Iraqi government has sponsored for decades. But it’s still a book fair.

There, patrons relish the chance to browse the aisles of paperbacks and hard covers stacked on tables in pavilions in different countries. Pose for selfies in front of the fake volumes glued together and arranged to spell the word “book.” To revel in what for many Iraqis is the true enduring character of Baghdad, far from political turmoil and security concerns.

“There is a big gap between the street people and the political elite,” said Maysoon al-Demluji, a former vice minister of culture who was visiting the fair. “People on the street don’t really care about what’s going on in politics. “