Return to Algeria of the independence leader of Western Sahara

Brahim Ghali returns to Algeria after a stay in a Spanish hospital which sparked a diplomatic dispute between Spain and Morocco.

“He arrived safe and sound,” said Jalil Mohamed, spokesman for the Polisario Front in Spain.

Ghali arrived in Algiers around 3 a.m. (02:00 GMT), where he will continue his recovery after a serious case of COVID-19, Abdelkader Taleb Omar, head of the Polisario Front, told Algerian news agency APS.

He added that the improvement in Ghali’s health meant that he no longer needed to be hospitalized in Spain.

Algerian state television showed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune visiting Ghali in a military hospital, but gave no details of their interview.

A Hawker Beechcraft 1000 plane carrying Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali left Spain on Wednesday morning. [Vincent West/Reuters]

Rabat has yet to comment on Ghali’s departure from Spain but previously said he would not resolve the dispute on his own.

The Algerian-backed Polisario Front is fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, which was a Spanish colony until the mid-1970s and claimed by Morocco.

Ghali, who was suffering from a severe COVID-19 crisis, was admitted to a Spanish hospital in April on humanitarian grounds, the government in Madrid said.

He left Spain several hours after appearing remotely in a hearing with Spain’s High Court over a war crimes case. Following the hearing, the judges did not impose any restrictions on the Polisario leader and allowed him to leave the country.

Spain’s decision to admit Ghali to a hospital in Logroño, in northern Spain, on Algerian papers and without informing Rabat, furious Morocco.

Moroccan officials have suggested that sudden influx of last month of up to 10,000 migrants and refugees in the North African enclave of Ceuta in Spain after Moroccan security forces appeared to ease border controls was a form of retaliation.

The government of Pedro Sanchez accused Rabat of “blackmail” and “aggression” on the arrivals.

Algerian support for the independence movement of the Polisario Front is also a source of anger in Morocco.