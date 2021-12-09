Return of the first migrants as part of the “stay in Mexico” policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) – US authorities returned the first two migrants to Mexico on Wednesday as part of the reinstated “stay in Mexico” policy.

Trump-era politics keep asylum seekers in Mexico waiting for hearings in the U.S. immigration court.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration said the two migrants were sent to Mexico by a bridge in Ciudad Juarez, across the border with El Paso, Texas. The UN agency did not provide the nationalities of the two.

The two were greeted by Mexican officials who provided them with documents, and UN officials tested them for coronavirus and took them to a shelter. Mexico said the US government had agreed to vaccinate all migrants returned under the program.

The administration of US President Joe Biden reinstated policy on Monday to comply with a court order and agreed to the changes and additions requested by Mexico.

Returns were due to start in El Paso with up to 50 migrants due to be returned daily to Ciudad Juarez, said a US official who requested anonymity as details were not made public.

The Homeland Security Department has confirmed that returns have started at one location and will expand to six more. He declined to identify the launch city or the number of migrants who will be treated, citing “operational security reasons”.

The revival of the “stay in Mexico” policy comes even as the Biden administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny. Biden abandoned the policy, but a lawsuit brought by Texas and Missouri forced him to reinstate it, subject to Mexico’s acceptance.

The United States has pledged to try to settle cases within 180 days, a response to Mexico’s concerns that plaintiffs would languish in a backlog of 1.5 million cases.

About 70,000 asylum seekers have been forced to wait in Mexico, often for months, under the policy President Donald Trump introduced in January 2019 and which Biden suspended on his first day in office.

The story continues

Biden’s version extends the policy to migrants from countries in the Western Hemisphere, while Trump has largely limited it to Spanish-speaking countries in the hemisphere. Mexicans continue to be exempt.

The expansion is especially significant for Haitians, who formed a huge camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio in September. Brazilians, who were largely spared under Trump, could also be badly affected.

US officials will ask migrants if they fear being returned to Mexico instead of relying on them to express their concerns spontaneously. If the migrants express their fear, they will be checked and will have 24 hours to find a lawyer or representative.