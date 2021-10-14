Retired diplomat Hill is Biden’s choice for envoy to Serbia

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he intends to appoint longtime diplomat Christopher Hill as ambassador to Serbia.

Hill retired from the foreign service in 2010 after serving as Ambassador to Iraq. During his career, he helped negotiate a peace deal in 1995 to end the 3.5-year Bosnian war and was head of the US delegation in 2003 to the six-country talks aimed at trying to persuade North Korea to give up. its nuclear program.

Hill was the US Ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea as well as Special Envoy to Kosovo. He was appointed Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs during the administration of George W. Bush.

Hill is currently an Assistant Professor in the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.

The position requires confirmation from the Senate.