Rethinking urban markets after Covid

A farmer displays her produce at a market in Nairobi, Kenya. Credit: Suleiman Mbatiah / IPS

NAIROBI, Nov. 16 (IPS) – Across Africa, even in cities with relatively modern infrastructure, many buyers prefer informal markets. In our case, our two mothers preferred fresh produce sold in informal markets by rural women.

So, in cities as far away as Nairobi and Abidjan, our mothers took us to buy fruit and vegetables sold by women entrepreneurs in the muddy corners of our neighborhoods or from vendors along the main roads.

The memory of these weekly visits to the local food market reminded us of the importance of informal traders in our food system. Most of these traders are women. In Abidjan, for example, the Gouro Market ?? led by women 97.5 percent supply of fresh produce and in Kenya women represent 80% of all farmers.

As adults, we still frequent the market. Modern indoor supermarkets and malls had most of what we were looking for but lacked character and lively negotiating conversations with the traders we grew up with.

This is true for most African countries where the large majority consumer spending takes place in the informal sector even where formal retail markets are well developed.

Informal transactions have an important element of trust – traders often give an extra banana to complete the purchase or simply add another fruit to test the taste. Thanks to these market experiences, we were able to reconnect with our mothers who grew up in rural areas.

Traditionally, the market was the heart of the village and was often surrounded by important community buildings such as the chief’s camp, healers’ hut, places of worship and even schools.

The design of these traditional markets in the form of a bazaar with small mobile stalls; considered the social nature of the buyer and the seller. This allowed for informal interactions which created a bond of trust which allowed our mothers and now us to maintain our bond with the women on the farms where the food comes from.

In the modern city, the market is still the center of commerce and social activities. In Kenya, the informal market represents 82% of the retail market sector, with formal markets capturing only 18%.

Unfortunately, open-air markets, where most people buy their food, are increasingly closed by governments to stop the spread of the coronavirus, leaving millions of people unemployed across the continent.

Yet the inherent design of the outdoor market is actually the safest way to shop. With proper sanitation methods in place, natural ventilation, and shoppers’ access to a multitude of stores, these markets are safer than indoor malls.

Africa’s population is expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, including 60% living in town. To transform the market is to invest in 85.8 percent Africans generating their income in the informal economy. In addition, improve market access for women 70 percent food from Africa.

However, despite the rapid urbanization of the centers, the working conditions of informal vendors have not improved over time. Now, however, the reconstruction after the coronavirus pandemic is a catalyst for rethinking our markets with women at the center.

In Africa, this means adopting the ?? Soko stall ?? for informal and formal markets. We can learn from food courts and hawkers in Singapore as well as the design of the Souk at the central market of Abu Dhabi combining traditional and modern architecture.

Traditional bazaar structures have character and are mostly simple and portable. This allows users to move around the city to facilitate access to the market. It is also fairer because rents and permanent stalls require high monthly costs.

The urban market with social distancing restrictions will take more space, we can use the space that is no longer occupied by cars, like quiet streets and parking lots to create a temporary space for informal vendors. Thus offering citizens safer environments to meet, discuss and build communities.

In addition, the coronavirus, health and safety demands that hand washing stations become a permanent feature of the markets. Some traders can already try this by having a handwashing station near their stalls, wearing gloves, and distancing themselves from their neighbors.

This is not a debate between shopping center and market.

The merging of formal and informal markets has worked well in places such as famous London street markets or the souks of Marrakech. At the policy level, African governments can build a stronger relationship with informal entrepreneurs to learn from their skills, community engagement and spatial needs.

When the market becomes a public good ?? just like schools and hospitals ?? we are reminded that taxpayers ?? resources must enable prosperity by being a source of skills development and disease prevention when adequate health measures are in place.

Politicians around the world have been unable to quarantine inequalities. As African cities rebuild their economies, the urban market, formal or informal, can be the space that brings people together, creates jobs and adds life to the city.

Etta Madete is an architect at BuildX Studio and Lecturer (TF) at the University of Nairobi with a passion for innovation in design. She is an Aspen New Voices Scholar 2020. Follow her on Twitter @ettamadete.

Carl Manlan, a 2016 New Voices Fellow at the Aspen Institute, is COO of the Ecobank Foundation.