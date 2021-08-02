Resumption of Sino-American contacts: the use of protocol as a weapon in peacetime in an unstable world

SINGAPORE, Aug. 02 (IPS) – It has been four long months since the meeting in Alaska between Chinese and US officials, their first interaction since President Joe Biden took office in January this year.

Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury

It was then that top Chinese foreign policy leaders Yang Jiechi (director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission) and Wang Yi (State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs) bitterly opposed senior US diplomats Antony Blinken. (Secretary of State) and Jake Sullivan (National Security Advisor) in Anchorage under extremely cold circumstances.

Bilateral relations have remained virtually frozen since. Both sides might have believed that a resumption of some level of contact was overdue. Not so much to cause a thaw; rather, just to test the water.

The possibility of a meeting between the two Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden began to surface when it became known that the two would be in Rome to attend a Group of 20 summit. But it would take preparations.

The Biden administration, believing it had taken a strong enough stance against China to appease the right side of the U.S. political divide, chose to take the first step. He asked China to accept a visit to Beijing at a level neither too high nor too low, which they said was the case with the post of Wendy Sherman, Under Secretary of State.

The Chinese, deeply unhappy not only with the content of the talks in Anchorage but also with the quality of hospitality given to visitors, were now ready to repay in kind.

The tool used was something that has always been used in situations requiring subtle messaging, a skill the Chinese have mastered. It is the use of the rules of protocol as a weapon in peacetime.

After some hesitation, Beijing accepted the visit but presented a lower-ranking Chinese official as the appropriate counterpart, denying access to Wang Yi or Yang Jiechi, which the Americans insisted on. Eventually, access was provided, although formally and optically, the main meeting was to take place with a lower-ranking Deputy Foreign Minister, Xie Feng.

What was going to happen with Wang Yi was a “call.”

In traditional diplomatic protocol, a visiting dignitary can still “call” on higher-ranking guests, but not negotiate, which is normally done with appropriate counterparts. Thus, the Chinese did not offer any additional privileges, but nonetheless elevated Cain just to make a point.

By using this method, China wanted to put the United States in its place, while reaping the necessary benefits from the visit which was an essential preparatory step for the long-awaited summit of the leaders. In this, at least for now, both sides seem to see merit.

There had to be another tit for tat. As senior Chinese officials were not received last April in the US capital, Washington DC, as they would have liked, Assistant Secretary Adams had to be content with her program taking place in Tianjin, located 100 km to the south. -est of Beijing.

What has been stated publicly is that Beijing has very strict rules related to the prevention of Covid that would hamper the visit. Both sides seemed to accept that a nuanced diplomatic minuet, but necessary in the circumstances, was being danced, and both must have heaved a sigh of relief when this parade ended, and the meetings were able to finally take place.

The official photo of the appeal to Foreign Minister Wang Yi showed that he and Wendy Sherman were sitting a good distance from each other, talking to each other through microphones, amplifying not only sound but also political distance. !

Before the meeting, Wang Yi said in a somewhat threatening tone, “If the United States has not learned to deal with other countries on an equal footing, then we have a responsibility to work with the international community. to teach the United States a lesson “.

By now everyone expected the discussions to be difficult, which they were. The Chinese have defined three red lines for the United States: First, the Chinese political system must not be called into question; second, China’s development must not be interrupted; and, third, issues of China’s sovereignty such as the issues in Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang and Taiwan must not be interfered with.

Showing considerable political savvy, Sherman avoided direct confrontation, stressing that the United States’ goal was to put in “safeguards” to prevent competition from turning into conflict.

A State Department reading of the talks, which seemed to adopt a slightly conciliatory tone, said it had affirmed the importance of cooperation in areas of global concern, including climate change, drug trafficking and the proliferation of weapons.

No one really expected the trip to make any substantial progress in terms of Sino-US bilateral relations, as it did. The best result of the visit was that it took place at all! It simply marked a resumption of bilateral contacts, and nothing more. In addition, he managed to keep alive a silver lining that the Xi-Biden summit could still take place, as both sides did not appear to be against the idea. The current situation does not justify any optimism for improving links.

Biden faces domestic pressure not to appear “soft” on China if he wants Congress to approve his proposed legislation, which he does. Xi may not have the same constraints, but he has an international gallery with which he is determined to demonstrate that China can surpass the United States.

Just as the world is learning to live with the Covid pandemic, it must also learn to live with the burgeoning Sino-American rivalry. The nascent Chinese dragon is no longer wise but more and more demanding and shameless. On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi said his people “will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, coerce and enslave us.” If there are to be headwinds, China is about to rise up like a kite against it.

Dominant Western powers, especially the United States, are unlikely to be obliging, as the increased pace of American diplomacy in East Asia shows.

Nonetheless, it is almost certain that a paradigm shift in the power play across the world is already underway and is sure to create an unstable world.

This story was originally posted by Dhaka Courier.

