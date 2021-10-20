Restore sexual and reproductive health rights lost during COVID, urges rights expert

“Millions of women around the world had little or no access to maternal and newborn health care, some 14 million women lost access to contraception, and specialized services for survivors of gender-based violence became inaccessible, when they were needed most, ”said Dr. Mofokeng Famine.

The Special Rapporteur underlined that the blockages, restrictions on movement and the embezzlement of funds due to COVID-19[female[feminine have “compromised access to essential sexual and reproductive health services”.

Presenting his report On the effect of the pandemic on physical and mental health services, she also spoke of “new measures and laws in place in all regions, further restricting access to safe abortion, a component of sexual services and reproductive health included in the right to health ”.

Reversing an inheritance

Within the framework of the right to health, the United Nations expert called on states to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to rebuild and strengthen health systems in order to advance sexual health rights and reproductive for all.

“Governments must remove barriers and ensure full access to quality services, including maternal health care, contraceptive and abortion services, reproductive cancer screening and comprehensive sex education,” a- she declared.

However, Dr Mofokeng noted that many barriers continue to stand between individuals and the exercise of their health rights, rooted in patriarchy and colonialism, and others in structural and systemic inequalities.

“Patriarchal oppression is universal, permeates all societies and is at the very root of the erosion of autonomy and control over the bodies of girls and women. and sexuality to the detriment of the enjoyment of their sexual and reproductive rights, ”she said.

“Colonialism permeated patriarchy in all regions and its legacy continues today through laws, policies and practices that deny or restrict sexual and reproductive rights and criminalize gender identities and consensual homosexual acts between adults, ”added the Special Rapporteur.

Rooted in law

She reminded governments that sexual and reproductive health rights are anchored in binding human rights treaties, jurisprudence and consensus documents from international conferences.

“I call on States to respect and protect the key principles of autonomy, bodily integrity, dignity and well-being of individuals, especially with regard to sexual and reproductive health rights, ”she said.

“I pledge to engage with States and all relevant actors to defend the right of everyone to enjoy the best possible state of physical and mental health.”

Dr Mofokeng and all Special Rapporteurs appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report on a specific human rights theme or on the situation of a country. Their positions are honorary, they are not UN staff, and they are not paid for their work.