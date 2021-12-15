World
Respectfully raise human rights issues, says candidate US Ambassador to India – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President of the United States Joe bidennominated to be Ambassador to New Delhi Eric Garcetti walked cautiously on two sensitive issues in a confirmation hearing on Tuesday, pledging to be respectful in raising human rights issues and implicitly suggesting that Washington, more immediately, could give India a passage on sanctions for its acquisition of a missile defense system from Russia before weaning it away from its Moscow orientation in purchasing weapons.
“I don’t want to prejudge the Secretary (of State) decision on sanctions or waiver. I fully support the law of the land, the implementation of CAATSA as law here and part of that is the waiver provision, ”Garcetti told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in a two-hour hearing, saying that if confirmed, he would advocate for further diversification of India’s weapons system and threats to U.S. weapons systems due to the orientation of India towards Russia.
Garcetti also pledged to raise human rights issues as a “centerpiece” of his engagement, while indirectly acknowledging the fragmented United States record on the matter. “There is no doubt that the US-India relationship must be underpinned by our shared commitment to democracy, human rights and civil society … If this is confirmed, I will actively raise these issues. I will raise them with humility. It’s a two-way street, but I intend to engage directly with civil society, ”he said.
“There are groups that are actively fighting for the human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me. We know that democracies are complicated and we can look at ours and that of India, but it is the cornerstone of our common values, ”he added.
Echoing the broad consensus in Washington now, Garcetti also told the committee that “India is located in a difficult neighborhood,” and if confirmed, he would step up efforts to strengthen India’s ability to secure its country. border, defend its sovereignty, fight terrorism and deter aggression.
“Few nations are more vital to the future of American security and prosperity than India,” he said, adding that he would seek to advance a shared vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific Region.”
In a preface to the hearing, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, America’s second largest city, recalled that the year he graduated from college (Columbia University, 1992) after studying Hindi and history Indian cultural and religious, relations between Washington and New Delhi languished in the shadow of mistrust of the Cold War. With paltry annual trade of $ 2 billion (nearly $ 150 billion now), zero defense trade, and non-existent military interoperability, the very idea of a US-India strategic partnership was heartening.
Today, the foundational nature of this strategic partnership is firmly anchored in Washington and New Delhi. Twenty years ago President Biden – then chairman of this esteemed committee – called for a new and ambitious vision for US relations. Thanks to successive administrations – Democratic and Republican – and the bipartisan work of this Congress, this new strong chapter is upon us, ”the alleged confidante of the president, who was part of Biden’s presidential campaign after offering early support when Biden was low in presidential polls, mentioned.
Garcetti shared the hearing stage with two other Biden candidates for the Ambassador Ship: Amy gutmann for Germany and Donald armin blome for Pakistan. Given the deadlock in Washington that had delayed the confirmation hearing for months, it is unclear when his nomination will be put to a vote in the committee, which is controlled by the Democrats. If and once passed, it will pass through the full Senate, which is tied, and if lawmakers vote along party lines, it will require a vice president. Kamala harris to cast a decisive vote.
