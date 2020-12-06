Residents of nursing homes could receive the vaccine by the end of December, according to an official.
Referring to a surprisingly ambitious timetable for the deployment of the first coronavirus vaccine, Dr Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, said on Sunday that residents of long-term care facilities, who in some states account for around 40% of coronavirus deaths, will receive the first round of vaccinations by mid-January, possibly even by the end of December.
Timing assumes that the Food and Drug Administration will clear the vaccine, made by Pfizer, this week or soon after. An agency advisory committee will meet on Thursday to review the safety and efficacy data.
If the agency clears the vaccine, distribution could begin as early as the end of this week, Dr Slaoui added. “By the end of January, we should already see a fairly significant drop in mortality among the elderly population,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union”.
Barring unexpected problems in the manufacture of the vaccine, most Americans at high risk of coronavirus infection should be vaccinated by mid-March and the rest of the population by May or June, he said. he adds.
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. issued a much more skeptical note on Friday, saying there was “no detailed plan that we have seen, anyway, as to how to get the vaccine out. ‘a container, in an injection syringe. , in someone’s arm.
Dr Slaoui said his team expected to meet with Mr Biden’s advisers this week and brief them on the details of the vaccine distribution plan.
Britain has already approved the Pfizer vaccine and plans to start vaccinating its population this week. Like the FDA, European regulators are still reviewing data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
A second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, has also been submitted to the FDA for emergency clearance.
Dr Slaoui was optimistic about the vaccine’s long-term protection. The elderly or people with weakened immune systems might need a booster in three to five years, he said, but for most people the vaccine is expected to remain effective for “many, many years.” “.
Yet, it is not known whether those who have been vaccinated can still transmit the virus to others. “The answer to this very important question” should be known in mid-February, he said.
Up to 15 percent of those who receive the injections experience “significant, not overwhelming” pain at the injection site, which usually goes away within a day or two, Dr. Slaoui told CBS’s “Face the Nation”. also Sunday.
The vaccines have yet to be tested in children under 12, but Dr Slaoui said clinical trials in adolescents and toddlers could produce results by next fall.
Operation Warp Speed was expected to contain 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine by December, a number that has since been cut by more than half.
Although clinical trials were completed faster than expected due to the high level of transmission of the virus in the United States, manufacturing issues reduced the expected number of available doses to 40 million.
Dr Slaoui warned of possible further delays. “It’s not an engineering problem. These are biological problems, they are extremely complex, ”he said. “There will be small problems.”
