Residents of nursing homes could receive the vaccine by the end of December, according to an official.

Referring to a surprisingly ambitious timetable for the deployment of the first coronavirus vaccine, Dr Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, said on Sunday that residents of long-term care facilities, who in some states account for around 40% of coronavirus deaths, will receive the first round of vaccinations by mid-January, possibly even by the end of December.

Timing assumes that the Food and Drug Administration will clear the vaccine, made by Pfizer, this week or soon after. An agency advisory committee will meet on Thursday to review the safety and efficacy data.

If the agency clears the vaccine, distribution could begin as early as the end of this week, Dr Slaoui added. “By the end of January, we should already see a fairly significant drop in mortality among the elderly population,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union”.

Barring unexpected problems in the manufacture of the vaccine, most Americans at high risk of coronavirus infection should be vaccinated by mid-March and the rest of the population by May or June, he said. he adds.