Residents of German flood-affected towns speak of short turnaround time – Times of India
AHRWEILER, GERMANY: Like other residents of his town in Germany, Wolfgang Huste knew a flood was coming. What no one told him, he said, was how bad it would be.
The 66-year-old Ahrweiler antiques bookseller said the first serious warning to evacuate or move to the upper floors of buildings near the Ahr River came through loudspeaker announcements around 8 p.m. the 14th of July. Huste then heard a brief emergency siren blast and the church bells rang, followed by silence.
“It was scary, like in a horror movie,” he said.
Huste rushed to save his car from an underground garage. By the time he parked it on the street, the water was at knee height. Five minutes later, safely inside, he saw his vehicle floating in the street. He would later learn that he also lost books dating back to the early 1500s and estimated his total losses to be over 200,000 euros ($ 235,000).
“The warning period was far too short,” said Huste.
As the death toll confirmed by last week’s floods in Germany and neighboring countries exceeds 210 on Friday and the economic cost is expected to run into the billions, others in Germany have asked why emergency systems designed to warning people of the impending disaster was not working. .
Sirens in some cities broke down when the electricity was cut. In other places, there was no siren at all; volunteer firefighters had to knock on people’s doors to tell them what to do.
Huste acknowledged that few people could have predicted the speed at which the water would rise. But he pointed across the valley to a building that houses Germany Federal Office of Civil Protection, where first responders from across the country train for possible disasters.
“In practice, as we just saw, it didn’t work, say, as well as it should,” Huste said. “What the state should have done, it did not do. At least not until much later,” he said.
Local officials who were responsible for setting off disaster alarms in the Ahr Valley on the first night of the floods have kept a low profile since the flood. At least 132 people in the Ahr Valley are alone.
Authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate The state took charge of the disaster response following the flooding, but on Friday declined to comment on mistakes that may have been made the night the disaster struck.
“People are watching life in ruins here. Some have lost loved ones, there have been a lot of deaths,” said Thomas Linnertz, the state official who is now coordinating the disaster response. “I can understand the anger very well. But on the other hand, I have to repeat it: it was an event that no one could have predicted.”
The head of the German federal disaster agency BKK, Armin Schuster, admitted to the public broadcaster ARD this week that “things did not work out as well as they could have”.
His agency is trying to determine how many sirens were suppressed after the end of the Cold War, and the country is considering adopting a system known as “cell broadcasting” that can send alerts to all cell phones in a country. particular area.
In the town of Sinzig, resident Heiko Lemke recalled how firefighters came knocking on doors at 2 a.m., long after flooding caused severe damage upstream of the Ahrweiler river.
Despite a flood in 2016, no one expected the Ahr’s waters to rise as high as in their community last week, Lemke said. (moved this up because otherwise it wasn’t clear what they thought wasn’t possible).
“They were evacuating people,” he said. “We were totally confused because we thought it was not possible.”
In less than 20 minutes, water had flooded the ground floor of his family’s home, but they decided it was too dangerous to venture outside, he said.
“We wouldn’t have managed to get it around the corner,” said his wife, Daniela Lemke.
Twelve residents of a nearby assisted living facility for people with disabilities drowned in the flooding.
Police are investigating whether facility staff could have done more to save residents, but so far there is no indication that authorities could face a criminal investigation for not issuing timely warnings.
Experts say these floods will become more frequent and severe due to climate change, and countries will need to adapt, including revising calculations on future flood risks, improving warning systems and preparing for them. populations to similar disasters.
Now that he knows the risk of flooding, Heiko Lemke is hopeful that these things will happen.
“But maybe it would be even better to go,” he said.
